The Fed Could Achieve Its 2.0% Inflation Goal By Mid-2023

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released October’s CPI calculation on Thursday, November 10, before the markets opened. While expectations were for an annual rate of 8.0%, it came in at 7.7%. Stock markets exploded to the upside with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Indexes up 3.7%, 5.5% and 7.4%, respectively, as investors cheered the result. To a degree the lower than expected inflation result was not a surprise as the Index used to calculate it had only risen 0.17% over the previous three months.

One item to note is that when the inflation calculation is expanded to the thousands position the rate was 7.745%. The Unadjusted Indexes inflation index increased from 296,808 to 298,032, or 1,224 points. If it had increased by just another 0.02 points the year-over-year rate would have been 7.8%. While markets would have probably still rallied, they may not have risen as much.

First a warning. The following is an extremely high level analysis without digging into the detailed components, so they could be entirely off base. All these forecasts do is assume a constant month-to-month Unadjusted Index increase for the next eight or more months.

It does not dive into the major categories that make up the inflation Index of Shelter (rent and owners equivalent rent of 32.6% of the Index, Commodities less food and energy Commodities of 21.2%, Food at 13.7% and Energy at 8.0%). To obtain a good understanding of why the Shelter’s category impact on the inflation Index can lag, this is a good article by Simon Moore, Senior Contributor at Forbes.com.

If the next six to nine months of month-to-month change in the inflation index is similar to the past four months, the year-over-year inflation reading will continue to fall. Note that expectations for November’s year-over-year inflation rate hover around 7.5% to 7.6%.

The inflation rate has fallen the past four months

For the first six months of 2022 the monthly increase in the Unadjusted Index was between 1,605 and 4,015. It has since dropped down to two slightly negative readings in July and August, a small increase in September and a slightly larger increase in October. The average of the four months is a positive 0.43.

January: 2.346

February: 2.568

March: 3,788

April: 1.605

May: 3.187

June: 4.015

July: (0.035)

August: (0.015)

September: 0.637

October: 1.204

Average of July to October: 0.425

Year-over-year inflation rate:

June: 9.1%

July: 8.5%

August: 8.3%

September: 8.2%

October: 7.7%

If the Index stays flat the year-over-year rate will fall to 2.0% in May

The Fed could achieve its objective of a 2% year-over-year inflation rate by mid-2023 if the month-to-month change in the inflation index is zero over the next seven months.

November: 7.2%

December: 6.9%

January: 6.0%

February: 5.0%

March: 3.7%

April: 3.1%

May: 2.0%

If the Index increases by 0.5 points per month

If the Unadjusted Index increases by 0.5 points per month the year-over-year inflation rate would fall to 3.2% in May and 1.9% in June next year.

November: 7.4%

December: 7.2%

January: 6.5%

February: 5.7%

March: 4.5%

April: 4.1%

May: 3.2%

June: 1.9%

If the Index increases by 1.0 points per month

If the Unadjusted Index stays at an elevated level of 1.0 point increase per month the year-over-year inflation rate only falls to 3.3% in June and then starts to re-accelerate.