The Extra Point: Previewing Alabama Women’s Basketball vs. No. 1 South Carolina

Alabama will be playing their second top five team in three games when they take on No. 1 South Carolina in Tuscaloosa on Sunday.

The Gamecocks are the Defending National Champions, and are still perfect on the year at 20-0, and 8-0 in SEC play. They are led by Zia Cooke and Aliyah Boston, who both average over 12 points-per-game.

Alabama will have to try and break down South Carolina’s defense, something that the Crimson Tide struggled to do when they played No. 3 LSU last Monday.

