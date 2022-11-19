The Extra Point: Looking at an Improved Alabama Basketball Team

The 3-0 Crimson Tide have shown some solid improvement over the course over the young season, and with games coming up against better opponents, Alabama will have to show that the Improvements will stick.

This season was one of cautious optimism for Tide basketball fans, following a disappointing 2021 season. The addition of Brandon Miller, Nimari Burnett, and Mark Sears gave fans hope, and the early report is that they are as advertised.

The biggest improvement so far has been the defense, as the Tide have held opponents to under 60 points in all three games. While the level of competition has not been the best, it is still an impressive feat considering all three teams (Longwood, Liberty, South Alabama) finished with a winning record last season.

Coming off of a poor defensive season a year ago, this turnaround shows major growth and depth within the team, and Coach Nate Oats spoke plenty about that over the offseason. Guys who don’t play defense simply don’t play this year, something that wasn’t happening last year.

Scroll to Continue

The interior play has also taken major steps in the right direction, as the length of the team improves rebounding and defense on the inside. After their game against South Alabama, the Tide lead the Nation in rebounds per game, something that was not on the card all of last season.

This Tide basketball team has shown a lot of improvement this season, and as the competition gets stiffer that will be put to the test. But if the defense and interior play stays the way it is, this team has the potential to be something special.

Get your Crimson Tide basketball tickets from SI Tickets HERE