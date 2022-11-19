The Extra Point: Looking at an Improved Alabama Basketball Team

The 3-0 Crimson Tide have shown some solid improvement over the course over the young season, and with games coming up against better opponents, Alabama will have to show that the Improvements will stick.

This season was one of cautious optimism for Tide basketball fans, following a disappointing 2021 season. The addition of Brandon Miller, Nimari Burnett, and Mark Sears gave fans hope, and the early report is that they are as advertised.

The biggest improvement so far has been the defense, as the Tide have held opponents to under 60 points in all three games. While the level of competition has not been the best, it is still an impressive feat considering all three teams (Longwood, Liberty, South Alabama) finished with a winning record last season.

