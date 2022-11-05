The Extra Point: Looking At Alabama’s Basketball Season

The Crimson Tide’s 0-4 finish last year left a bad taste in a lot of fans’ mouths, but there is a lot to look forward to as the new season quickly approaches.

The first game is November 7 against Longwood in Tuscaloosa, and the Tide will bring a talented bunch to Coleman for the game. Brandon Miller, Rylan Griffen, and Noah Clowney are all talented freshman who look to make a massive impact this season. Miller led the Tide in scoring in their exhibition win over Southern Illinois, with 14 points and six rebounds. Griffen and Clowney both had a tough game, but put up eight and six points respectively.

