The Extra Point: Looking at Alabama Soccer’s Game vs. Jackson State

The Alabama Crimson Tide’s soccer season has gone better than perhaps the most optimistic fan could have hoped for, and the top ranked Tide will look to continue their run tonight against a tough Jackson State team.

The Tigers finished the year 11-7-1, including a SWAC tournament championship. They lead the SWAC conference in fewest goals allowed, and allowed just two goals over their three tournament games.

The Tide finished their season 19-2-1, including their most recent 1-0 loss against 2nd seed South Carolina in the SEC tournament. While the Tigers are a stout defensive team, Alabama has had an impressive Offensive season, averaging 2.68 goals per game, and totaling over 400 shots throughout the season.

