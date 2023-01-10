The Extra Point: Kicking Off the NFL Playoffs

As the first 18 weeks of the regular season have come to a close, 14 teams remain in the NFL Playoffs.

Several Crimson Tide products we’ll be Featured in this month-long journey on the elimination gridiron, but it is not guaranteed that one will lift the Lombardi Trophy.

Seven of the remaining squads have at least one healthy former Alabama standout. The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles have multiple Crimson Tide products.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button