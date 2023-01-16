The Extra Point: How Will Alabama Basketball Respond Against Vanderbilt?

The Alabama basketball team is rolling.

The Crimson Tide sit at 15-2 overall, 5-0 in the SEC, and are currently ranked as the No. 4 team in the country according to the AP poll. And with their recent dominance, the potential of this team and their dreams have only grown.

Through 17 games, Nate Oats’ Squad has continued to prove themselves and shown they have all the makings of a team that can win a national championship.

