The Extra Point: Has Alabama Basketball Reached Its Ceiling?

This question isn’t meant to be inflammatory or rhetorical but rather one that asks what is really the true potential for the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team this season.

Now with a record of 17-2 (7-0) and having won all of its conference games by an average of 21 points, there is no question that Alabama is currently one of the best teams in the nation.

It seems that each new opponent is a tiny bump in the road, primed and ready for the Crimson Tide to steamroll. So here’s the question: is this current version the best Nate Oats’ Squad can play or is there still another level to reach?

