The Extra Point: Expectations for Alabama Basketball in the PKI

Alabama basketball is off to a hot start.

The Crimson Tide is 4-0 to start the 2022-23 season, including wins over three NCAA Tournament teams from last season: Longwood, Liberty and Jacksonville State.

Not only has Alabama won, but it’s looked very impressive while doing so, winning all three home games by over 20 points.

While some would argue Alabama already faced a test when it went on the road to defeat South Alabama, the Crimson Tide have an entirely different level of challenge ahead this weekend in Portland, Ore. for the Phil Knight Invitational.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button