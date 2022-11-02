The Extra Point: Can Alabama Basketball Rebound From Last Season?

We are less than a week away from Alabama basketball! The Crimson Tide tip off the men’s basketball season on Nov. 7 against Longwood in Coleman Coliseum.

After a disappointing first round exit in the 83rd annual March Madness tournament, Alabama aims for a significantly better season.

Last year, the fast-paced, three-and-D Squad had several wins against highly ranked teams like Gonzaga and Baylor, but struggled Mostly against unranked teams.

This season, head Coach Nate Oats is mentoring a new Squad as Keon Ellis, JD Davison and Jaden Shackelford each went to the NBA.

Incoming freshmen forwards Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney are two players that could not only acclimate to, but greatly strengthen Oats’ playstyle.

Seasoned guards Jahvon Quinerly and Ohio transfer Mark Sears have the playmaking capabilities to make it all happen. Quinerly is still recovering from a torn ACL in the first round of March Madness and won’t see the floor likely until early December.

Alabama’s No. 20 rank is great, but it can be taken away after a couple of early losses. If they can consistently score from downtown, this won’t be an issue. However, the main reason for the Tide’s 14 losses last season was due to missing dozens of shots each game behind the arc.

If all goes to plan, Oats might have enough weapons and depth to make this team a contender in the SEC and The Big Dance.

The Alabama Crimson Tide open up the regular season at home against the Longwood Lancers at 7:30 pm on SECN+/ESPN+.