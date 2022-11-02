The Extra Point: Can Alabama Basketball Rebound From Last Season?

We are less than a week away from Alabama basketball! The Crimson Tide tip off the men’s basketball season on Nov. 7 against Longwood in Coleman Coliseum.

After a disappointing first round exit in the 83rd annual March Madness tournament, Alabama aims for a significantly better season.

Last year, the fast-paced, three-and-D Squad had several wins against highly ranked teams like Gonzaga and Baylor, but struggled Mostly against unranked teams.

This season, head Coach Nate Oats is mentoring a new Squad as Keon Ellis, JD Davison and Jaden Shackelford each went to the NBA.

