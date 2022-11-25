The Extra Point: Alabama Soccer looks to make history against Duke

Alabama’s soccer season has been nothing short of incredible, with a 22-2-1 record and three NCAA tournament wins, but they will face a tough task against the Blue Devils.

Duke is coming into the game with a 15-4-3 record, and a 3-1 against SEC teams, as they beat South Carolina twice (once in an exhibition and once in the NCAA tournament) and Tennessee once after losing their opening exhibition th Georgia. Duke also comes into the game not having a regulation loss in over a month, with their last loss being on penalty kicks in the ACC tournament.

