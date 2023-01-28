The European League of Football announces the game schedule for 2023

Graphic: Igor Lazarevic

The European League of Football, ELFhas released its 2023 regular season game schedule.

Kicking off on June 3, the 17 teams in three conferences will play a total of 86 games during a 14 week season this year with the ELF Championship Final set for September 24 at Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena in Duisburg, Germany.

The eight original teams in the ELF – the Frankfurt Galaxy, Hamburg Sea Devils, Berlin Thunder, Cologne Centurions, Stuttgart Surge and Leipzig Kings from Germany, Panthers Wrocław (Poland) and Barcelona Dragons (Spain) – along with the Rhein Fire (Germany)last year’s champions, the Vienna Vikings along with the Raiders Tirol from Austria, who entered the ELF in 2022, will be joined by six newcomers – the Paris Saints (France), Helvetic Guards (Switzerland), Fehérvár Enthroners (Hungary), Prague Lions (Czech Republic), Milan Seamen (Italy) and the Munich Ravens (Germany).