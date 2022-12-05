The entire NFL world got to experience the Colts conundrum on Sunday Night Football

The Indianapolis Colts falling to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football was a microcosm of Indy’s entire 2022 season.

Many people who aren’t fans of the Indianapolis Colts have probably been wondering why they are so bad. How did a team that entered the season a Super Bowl sleeper end up at 4-8-1 after 13 weeks? If you’re not someone who watches the Colts every week, you’re lucky, but you’re also probably a bit baffled by how a seemingly talented roster is so underwhelming. Well, on Sunday night, the NFL world got to get a good look at what’s wrong with Indianapolis.

Everyone entered the game with low expectations for the Colts. The Assumption was that the Cowboys, who had been playing well this season, would Blow out the struggling Indy. While that ultimately did happen, it didn’t necessarily unfold as people expected. For the majority of the game, it was a tight contest. Some may have even begun to question how the Colts had such a poor record despite looking relatively competent against Dallas. That was the case Entering the fourth quarter with the Cowboys leading just 21-19.

As everyone now knows, the final score of the game was 54-19. So what happened to Indianapolis in the final 15 minutes? The same thing has been happening to Indy all season: Unfortunate mishaps and poorly timed Mistakes that lead to games getting away from the Colts.

Sunday was representative of the season for the Colts

Just like in Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, Indianapolis has had plenty of Moments this season where it flashes glimpses of promise, and viewers start thinking maybe Indy can make something happen. Unfortunately, for every promising moment, there is a costly mistake right around the corner. That was the case on Sunday, and it was fitting because it has been the case all year.

When the Colts had the chance to take the lead right before halftime, they threw an interception. After exchanging touchdowns in the third quarter, Indianapolis fumbled when it was Indy’s turn to respond. To non-Colts fans, this may have just seemed like bad luck or one of those rare games that get out of hand fast. But, to anyone who has watched Indianapolis all season, Sunday seemed like a pattern.

Fans have likely grown to expect a turnover, sack, or penalty Anytime Indy builds some type of momentum. It has happened in just about every game this season for Indianapolis. The 2022 Colts are just a series of unfortunate events. But to be clear, this is Indy’s own doing.

This isn’t a case of the football Gods being against Indianapolis; the Colts have been responsible for their misfortune. It’s the players that have a league-high 30 fumbles and that have also allowed a league-high 46 sacks. The unfortunate reality is that Indianapolis is an inconsistent team that makes too many mistakes. So while there have been Moments of promise, and there will continue to be, there will also be even more untimely Mistakes that cost Indy games.