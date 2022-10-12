The Edge 2022: 50 Game-Changing Products

The market for golf products is overflowing with new innovations and exciting ideas that are aimed at giving golfers of all abilities a better chance to play their best more often. This year has been no different, and we’ve been able to test a swathe of new and existing clubs, balls, shoes, gadgets and more, which are designed to give you an extra edge on the course without having to drastically change your swing or Invest in a whole new set of clubs.

While swing changes can be effective, they can take a while to set in. The 50 products we’ve selected here should give you an immediate advantage while playing as you continue to work on improving your overall skill set. The Edge is a collection of products we believe will give you the upper hand over your opponents and the golf course. Whether it’s to help you hole a few longer putts per round, make better strategic decisions or enhance your physical well-being, your scores and enjoyment of the game should improve if you make the investment in the product relevant to you. We all have goals, whether it’s winning a competition or breaking 90 for the first time, and perhaps the solution lies within this list.

Clubs

Callaway Apex UW

Evnroll Zero Putter

MacGregor V Foil Wide Sole Sand Wedge

Ping Chipr Wedge Review

SIK Pro C Armlock Putter Review

Vega Alcor Tour Wedge Review

Game Tracking

Arccos Caddy Smart Sensors Gen3+

shot-scope-v3-on-wrist-outdoor-web

GPS/Laser

Bushnell Ion Elite Golf GPS Watch Review

bushnell tour v5 shift slim laser rangefinder in hand

garmin-s62-pin-pointer-web

Nikon CoolShot Pro II Laser Rangefinder Review

shot scope pro lx plus in hand

skycaddie-sx550-gps-review

TAG Heuer Connected Caliber E4 Golf Edition Watch Review

Voice Caddy SL2 Active GPS Hybrid Laser Review

Trolleys

Bag Boy Nitro's Push Cart

Kaddey Switch Trolley Review

Motocaddy M7 Remote Electric Trolley Review

PowaKaddy CT8 GPS Electric Trolley Review

PowaKaddy Micra Push Cart

Stewart-Golf-Q-Follow-hero-webb

Shoes

The shoe and outsole of the Ecco Biom C4 golf shoe

What Are BOA Golf Shoes

Under Armor HOVR Tour SL

Balls

Srixon Q-Star Divide

TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe

Gloves

bionic golf glove

Copper Tech Plus Glove Review

Fitness/Wellness

Therabody Theragun mini

Whoop

Accessories

Henrik Stenson Eyewear Torque 3.0 sunglasses testing

Oakley Radar EV Path sunglasses

Sun Mountain Club Glider Meridian Travel Cover pictured at an airport

Trident Align Transform Mirror

Launch Monitors

Flightscope Mevo launch monitor

Foresight Sports GC3 launch monitor

full swing kit launch monitor review

Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor Review

Tech

Blue Tees Player Magnetic speaker

dewiz app

Exputt RG Putting Simulator

PXG M16 Putter Shaft Review

