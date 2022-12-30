The Eagles Pass Rush is on the Brink of Setting NFL and Franchise Records

PHILADELPHIA – The best defensive line in Eagles history is playing right before our very eyes.

It seems inconceivable that this year’s group of Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, and Javon Hargrave – the three Eagles in double figures in sacks – could unseat the trio of Reggie White, Clyde Simmons, and Jerome Brown, but the numbers say that they will.

Reddick says so, too.

“We’re on the cusp of having four guys in double digits and one away from tying, two away from breaking, the all-time sack record here, it’ll be great,” he said. “It’ll be history and it’ll be something they can never take away from us.”

