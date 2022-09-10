The Eagles’ new look defense and other NFL schematic Trends to watch

This felt like the busiest NFL offseason in a long time. All-Pro caliber players have new homes, there are new head coaches and coordinators across the league, and the proliferation of the college game into the NFL has changed the schematics at the professional level.

Tackle boxes are getting lighter as more emphasis is placed on spreading the defense out and playing in space. This creates for some overlap in the NFL, as coordinators get jobs in other places and players move from team to team. Here are some teams that I’m intrigued to watch, whether it’s because of new players or a new scheme.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ defense looks to take away big passing plays

Despite coming from the Indianapolis Colts under Matt Eberflus, second year defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon shows more schematic similarities with former Broncos head coach and longtime defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and Chargers head coach Brandon Staley.

What I mean by that is Fangio and Staley defenses play a lot of Quarters and Quarter-Quarter-Half defense, which means there are lighter boxes up front. Bypassing stopping the run for stopping explosive passes is the way multiple teams are going. Georgia head Coach Kirby Smart said in a Clinic two years ago that stopping the run still remains important, but being able to do it with less bodies allows you to devote more to the pass. The Eagles are no stranger to this. In the preseason, Gannon played both four and five man fronts, being able to change the picture up front.

There’s a couple that aren’t in here like 5-1, but these fronts (including 5-1) will make up 90% or more of what the Eagles will play this season. All 3 of their main personnel groups (4-2-5, 3-3-5, 3-4-4) are represented and this is how they’ll line up. 4- and 5-man lines. pic.twitter.com/6MgVLZHkn6 — The Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) September 4, 2022

I’m excited to watch this defense because the personnel now fits the scheme they want to run. Last year they tried getting into these schemes, but they didn’t have the right guys. Enter Jordan Davis, the Eagles first round pick and mountain of a defensive tackle. What Davis allows the Eagles to do is legitimately play lighter boxes. At 6’6 and 340 pounds, Davis has the size, speed and instincts to be a run defense by himself, and Gannon will play him in four and five man fronts, making the Eagles more scheme versatile.

In addition, the Eagles signed James Bradberry, who has great eyes and instincts in zone defense. Per Sports Info Solutions (SIS), James Bradberry led the NFL in coverage snaps played in Cover 2, Cover 4 and Cover 6 on the outside. Current Eagles CB Darius Slay was third. The addition of Bradberry allows Philadelphia to get better on the outside and play more zone coverage. Then trading for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson gives Gannon a versatile chess piece that all Fangio/Staley defenses should have.

Gardner-Johnson is one of the best slot defenders in the league, but will also be playing deep safety. In modern defenses, safeties have to be able to play in the box while also being able to cover slot receivers. In Gannon’s defense, CGJ will be required to carry the slot receiver vertically and play from the top down.

The Eagles revamped their defense in one offseason, and their play should be exciting to watch this upcoming year.

How Russell Wilson fits the Denver Broncos’ offense

I’m sorry, but Let Russ Cook cannot work in 2022. The movement that started in 2020 to allow Wilson to throw the ball early and often fizzled out in the back half of the season. In a lot of ways, Russell Wilson’s 2020 season reminded me of Aaron Rodgers’ 2018 season.

The Packers’ offense was stagnant, there was no cohesion, and Rodgers was the QB and coach. The Packers were third in early down passing rate according to Ben Baldwin’s RBSDM site, yet finished 11th in total Offensive EPA per play and finished 6-9-1. Enter Matt LaFleur, and the early down pass rate has gone down to 7th from 2019-2021, but their overall efficiency has skyrocketed to 2nd.

Nathaniel Hackett comes from the Packers to now be the Broncos head coach, and his biggest task will be mixing the Packers offense with Wilson. Rodgers and LaFleur work so well because everything in that offense is cohesive. RPO usage, outside zone runs; all of it fits into the scheme, and when the Packers are humming the offense is one of the best in the NFL. Wilson’s play style will have to change a little bit because of his age, but that change might not be as Stark because of Hackett and the offense he’ll be bringing to Denver.

The Baltimore Ravens’ defense under a new Coordinator

Last year, the Baltimore Ravens gave up a LOT of explosive passes (passes that go more than 15 yards). That’s a consequence of both being extremely injured on the back end, and playing in a Wink Martindale defense. Martindale is going to blitz aggressively and play his secondary in a way that it’s feast or famine: either it’s a big play for the offense or a big play for the defense.

Enter new Ravens defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald. Coming from the University of Michigan (and a Ravens position Coach before that), MacDonald is going to bring more Quarters coverage to the Ravens, with less blitzing than his predecessor. The reason the Ravens are here, however, is because of the personnel they have on the back end.

6 Buzz (Match) Creeper from Michigan/Mike Macdonald. 6 Buzz rotation disguises well from two high shells. Plus you get your WS as the weak hook defender “3 Up is 3” vs over routes. pic.twitter.com/FKpN0COBHZ — James Light (@JamesALight) December 2, 2021

Getting Marcus Peters back fully healthy will be critical for this defense, as well as Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton. Hamilton is in the mold of a modern safety, a versatile guy who can wear a lot of hats for the Ravens defense.