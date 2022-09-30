The Eagles are the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL

With the Miami Dolphins dropping to 3-1 by losing to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, the Philadelphia Eagles are the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL.

I considered ending the article there. What else is there to say? There’s every reason to feel good about the Birds right now. Jalen Hurts is playing like the NFL MVP. The defense hs tightened up. The vibes are immaculate.

As it currently stands, the Eagles still have a path to becoming only the second NFL team to ever go undefeated en route to winning a championship. The first being the 1972 Dolphins.

The Eagles also have a path to becoming the first NFL team to ever go 17-0 in the regular season given the addition of an extra game as of last year.

Of course, the Eagles accomplishing those feats is hardly a given. There’s much more season to go. The Birds are 3-0 Entering what might be their toughest test yet in a home battle against Doug Pederson’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

If you’re curious how the last remaining undefeated team during a given NFL season typically fares, Wikipedia actually has an article on that topic. Here’s a look at the results since 2000:

As you can see, only three teams failed to make the Playoffs at all. 10 teams ended up making the Super Bowl but only one of them actually won the big game.

Early signs point to the Eagles’ 2022 season being quite the memorable one. We’ll see if they can continue down that path.