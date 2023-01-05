The Dynamic Rhythms of Mark Lettieri Group Comes to The Center for the Arts – YubaNet

GRASS VALLEY, CA, January 5, 2022 – The Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome GRAMMY-winning guitarist, composer, and producer Mark Lettieri and his group to the Marisa Funk Theater on January 22, 2023. Mark creates acclaimed, guitar- based Instrumental music, and is a member of leading Instrumental Bands Snarky Puppy and The Fearless Flyers. As a session musician proficient in a multitude of styles, he has recorded and performed in virtually every genre of popular music with both independent and major-label artists.

Born in the San Francisco Bay Area, Lettieri, a passionate guitarist since middle school, began his music career in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex area upon graduating from Texas Christian University (TCU). Lettieri has released seven albums: Knows (2011), Futurefun (2013), Spark and Echo (2016) Deep: The Baritone Sessions (2019), Things Of That Nature (2019), Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2 (2021), and Fly Through It (EP, 2022). Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2 earned a GRAMMY Nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album, giving Lettieri his first Nomination as a Solo artist. He tours this material internationally with his quartet, the Mark Lettieri Group.

Playing in the vibrant Metroplex Gospel and R&B scene, Mark joined Snarky Puppy in 2008, and his work with the group has resulted in four GRAMMY Awards: Best R&B Performance for “Something” feat. Lalah Hathaway in 2014, and Best Contemporary Instrumental Album (Sylva in 2016, Culcha Vulcha in 2017, and Live at the Royal Albert Hall in 2021).

In 2018, Lettieri helped form The Fearless Flyers, with Cory Wong, Nate Smith, and Joe Dart. The Vulfpeck-adjacent Quartet has four Releases to date: The Fearless Flyers (2018), The Fearless Flyers II (2019), Tailwinds (2020), Live at Madison Square Garden (2021), and The Fearless Flyers III (2022). As a sideman, Lettieri has performed and/or recorded with a myriad of artists including Erykah Badu, David Crosby, Kirk Franklin, The Jacksons, Fred Hammond, Tori Kelly, 50 Cent, Ledisi, Tamela Mann, Lecrae, Lupe Fiasco, Keyshia Cole , Xzibit, Anthony Evans, Phillip Phillips, Nelly, Chrisette Michele, Myron Butler, and even alongside comedians Dave Chappelle and Harry Shearer.

In addition to his recording and performing career, Lettieri is involved with the development and demonstration of various musical equipment with a number of brands. Recently, he teamed up with Paul Reed Smith Guitars to create his signature model electric guitar, the Fiorereleased during Winter NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants) 2021.

Don’t miss Mark Lettieri Group perform at The Center for the Arts on January 22, 2023.