The Dwyer & Michaels Morning Show Field Goal Challenge

Over the last week, we were talking about the placekicker for the Dallas Cowboys, Brett Maher, and how he missed 4 (now 5) field goals in a row.

We thought, “If that is your only job, shouldn’t you be good at it?” But have you ever thought of how hard is it actually to kick a field goal?

We decided to see for ourselves. So we headed out to Brady Street Stadium on Friday Afternoon and kicked field goals.

Listeners Vote

We asked listeners, who on the morning show do you think can make a field goal?

The majority of people believed that Megan was most likely to make a field goal, considering she is the athlete of the show.

Many people thought Goose would make it since he is a jiu-jitsu master.

Some of the audience thought it would be Hairballone comment said, “We see the power in those legs from the creeper race… like a Damn Clydesdale!!!”

A couple of people thought Michaels could do it, but the only people who thought that were his mom and a guy named Kevin.

No one thought Dwyer would make it…

However, someone DID kick a field goal, see for yourself who it was.

Video Here:

Did you guess correctly?

Placements And Rankings

Calculating all the kick attempts everyone took (not shown in the video), here is how the placement finished:

1st Place: Hairball – He was the only one to make a field goal.

– He was the only one to make a field goal. 2nd Place: Megan – She could punt a ball past the goal but could not make the kick from the ground.

– She could punt a ball past the goal but could not make the kick from the ground. 3rd Place: Michaels – They got extra points for kicking the stand over multiple times.

– They got extra points for kicking the stand over multiple times. 4th Place: Dwyer – He broke his toe kicking the football, but at least he tried.

– He broke his toe kicking the football, but at least he tried. 5th Place: Goose – He failed to show up to the challenge which disqualified him from the competition.

If you put money on your bets, we hope you win! We also hope you throw some money this way so we can fix Dwyer’s broken toe.

Thank you to our friend Mark at The Lucky Workshop for Filming this for us!

Also a big thank you to Brady Street Stadium for letting us use the field!

HAVE A GREAT DAY!