The Dutch Women’s soccer team bounced from the league tournament

INDIANOLA— The Central College Women’s soccer team attempted to rally from a two-goal deficit Saturday in the American Rivers Conference tournament quarterfinals but dropped a 2-1 contest at Simpson College.

The loss eliminates Central and concludes its season at 9-6-3.

Both Simpson goals came within the first 10 minutes of the contest, forcing Central to chase the game from nearly the beginning.

“Outside of the first 10 minutes, I thought we had large portions of the game where we looked good,” Coach Mike Kobylinski said. “It was a classic rivalry match. I thought we showed a lot of grit and effort tonight.”

Sheila Horstmann (senior, West Des Moines, Valley HS) made 11 saves in goal for the Dutch.

“She stood on her head today,” Kobyinski said. “She’s been a testament to all of her hard work all season and especially tonight.”

Central did a cut the margin to 2-1 in the 20 th minute with goal No. 12 is the season for Grace Coates (sophomore, Marion). Rachel Daniels (senior, midfielder, Geneseo, Ill.) had the assist.

“Rachel got in on the flank and Grace buried the cross with her left foot,” Kobylinski said. “That was something we had worked on in practice this week and it was good to see it come to fruition.”

Central won nine matches for the second year in a row.

“We had a solid account for ourselves this year,” Kobylinski said. “We did some great things in the non-conference schedule and tied for fifth in one of the toughest Leagues in the country. The Seniors did a great job leading the team and my Assistant coaches were a big part of our success.”