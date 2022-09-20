The duo brings traditional Irish music to the stage at Denmark Arts Center

Will Woodson and Caitlin Finley will perform at 7 pm on Friday, Sept. 23, at the Denmark Arts Center.

Woodson (flute, uilleann pipes) and Finley (fiddle) play Sparky and driving traditional Irish music that’s grounded in the textures and rhythms of the rich Irish American soundscape of the 1920s and 30s. With roots in the living Irish musical cultures of Boston, New York City, and Philadelphia, and a tremendous admiration for the first generation of recorded Irish musicians, the duo conjures up the sounds of the dance halls, vaudeville theaters, and house sessions central to Irish American music from the first half of the twentieth century. Their 2019 debut album, “The Glory Reel,” recorded with the brilliant Chris “Junior” Stevens on piano and button accordion, is full of swing, lift, and exuberance, drawing largely upon the repertoires of North Connacht and Ulster, regions that have had a significant impact upon the style and repertoire of the duo. The flute playing of John McKenna, the piping of Michael Carney and Patsy Touhey and, of course, the foundational 78s of Coleman, Killoran, and Morrison are all at play here; a diverse set of influences that are channeled by the duo into punchy, powerful, and joyful music.

Our HEPA air purifier systems and ventilation will be engaged for indoor performances. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at www.denmarkarts.org/events.

The Denmark Arts Center is an award-winning 501(c)3 cultural organization founded in 1994 in the rural community of Denmark, Maine. Housed in the town’s historic 1883 Odd Fellows Hall, the DAC offers year-round events and workshops in contemporary dance, theater, music and visual art to community members young and old. With diverse and original programming, the DAC provides an important creative and community hub for Western Maine and the Mount Washington Valley. The DAC is located at 50 West Main St in Denmark. For more information, visit http://www.denmarkarts.org/events

