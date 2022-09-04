The Duke Chronicle On Freshman Tyrese Proctor

You know how you can spot a dyed-in-the-wool ACC fan?

You mentioned new Blue Devil Tyrese Proctor and they light up and go: “oh yeah, Dinky’s kid!”

Walter “Dinky” Proctor went to NC State during the Jim Valvano era and, at 6-7, could play point. That was still pretty unusual then. He might have had a stellar career but a knee injury cost him.

He was on NC State’s 1983 Championship team before playing Overseas and ultimately settling in Australia, where Tyrese was raised.

We’re guessing he has one of the more complete stock of Jimmy V stories too, if anyone thinks to ask him about it.

Anyway, Proctor is now a Blue Devil and he’s the latest player to be profiled by the Duke Chronicle.

Proctor no doubt has drawn on his father’s experience since he started to play. At 6-5, he’s rangy like his dad and has point guard skills like the old man too. He also has outstanding shooting skills which will help Duke a great deal.

He’s a good defender and that can put him on the court more than some other guys.

From the Chronicle:

“Proctor is a long guard standing at 6-foot-5 and has a solid game on both sides of the floor. Duke always likes to use a skilled 3-point shooter—whether that is Proctor or fellow freshman guard Jaden Schutt connecting from deep—so the Blue Devils will remain strong in that area. Watch the clip below as Proctor breaks down his defender with his first move and connects from way outside to add three to the board.

“He is also a capable primary ball-handler, as he played point guard throughout his high school career at the NBA Global Academy.”

He is a bit younger than his teammates, having been reclassified, but he appears to have the talent to pull that off.

Proctor played for Australia this summer in FIBA ​​competition where he was a teammate of former Blue Devil Jack White who probably helped prepare him for Duke in many ways.