The Ducks will hold their first fall scrimmage Saturday before the football game

EUGENE, Ore. – The Oregon Baseball team will hold its first of 15 fall scrimmages on Saturday at 2:30 pm at PK Park before the Ducks’ football game against Stanford. Tailgaters and other fans are encouraged to attend with free admission to all scrimmages.

“My staff and I are beyond excited to have these scrimmages open to the public throughout the fall,” Head Coach Mark Wasikowski said. “For us to be able to feature our 2023 team before home football games will give us an electric environment at PK Park during our scrimmages.

“It will give fans the opportunity to get more familiar with the team while they are having fun with their friends and families tailgating for absolutely no cost,” Wasikowski added. “This is a huge win for our fans, our players and our program. We really look forward to showcasing this very talented group to the public starting this Saturday. Go Ducks!”

Oregon’s 15 scrimmages are all open to the public and take place between Oct. 1 and Nov. 1. All but one of the Ducks’ scrimmages will feature intersquad competition with the exception of the Oct. 12 Matchup against the Okotoks Dawgs, a team from Canada. Oregon will also hold a scrimmage on Oct. 22 before the football game against UCLA.

Oregon Returns 21 players, including six position player starters and all three members of the weekend rotation, while adding the nation’s No. 5 recruiting class. Isaac Ayo (16), RJ Gordon (8) and Jace Stoffal (8) combined to make 32 starts on the mound in 2022, while outfielders Tanner Smith (61) and Colby Shade (59), infielders Gavin Grant (56), Jacob Walsh (55) and Drew Cowley (38), and Catcher Josiah Cromwick (31) all started more than 30 games for the Ducks. In addition to the three weekend starters, the Ducks also return four relievers – Matt Dallas (29), Logan Mercado (25), Stone Churby (20), and Andrew Mosiello (15) – who made at least 15 appearances last season.

Concessions will not be sold at any of the scrimmages, so fans are encouraged to bring their own food and drink. Nine of Oregon’s scrimmages will take place on weekends with five on Sundays and four on Saturdays. Three will take place on a Wednesday, while one each will take place on a Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.