The Drill: Busy Tristyn Maras is keen on volleyball in the fall – The Globe

WINDOM — Tristyn Maras is a fast-talker who, when you realize this for the first time, lends you to believe that she’s the type of person who takes life by storm.

Another clue might be her answer when you ask her to list her activities. There’s volleyball, of course, which takes up much of her time these days after school. But there’s also cheer, softball, basketball, speech, band, choir, FFA and 4-H.

The Globe didn’t have quite enough time to exhaust those subjects when we interviewed her recently for a Drill episode, but we’re sure she would have talked about each one at length if we prodded her to. After planning and interviewing subjects for Drills for five and a half years now, we are inclined to put her at the top of the list for being able to Squeeze in the most information in the shortest amount of time possible.

She’s also quite near the top of the list as a volleyball player. She was already one of the area’s best high school players as a sophomore, and she’s only become more dependable as a junior. Teams are required now to be aware of her at all times when they play her team, the Windom Area Eagles, and they probably don’t even want to think about the fact that she’s still got another year of high school left over to give them even more fits.

Maras has had a lot of time to develop into an exceptional player. Her mother, Cheri, is a longtime coach who took Tristyn under her volleyball wing since she was a tyke.

Not surprisingly, Tristyn’s mom is also her biggest inspiration.

“She’s been coaching for 30 years, and so when I was little she would always take me to (youth) practices or take me out to the gym, and we would always be able to work with the other girls in the gym. And she would always teach me and coach me as much as she could,” Tristyn said.

Never satisfied with just being a hard hitter at the net, Maras worked hard in the offseason on her serving and passing. She plays club volleyball a lot in the winter months (and you’ve got to wonder where she finds the time) at a high level.

Last year, Maras’ Elite 15 Adidas team competed against 178 other teams in its class at the national AAU Championship in Orlando, Fla., and won a Championship with a 13-1 record. Maras was named to the All-Tournament team and teammate Sam Untiedt, who is now knocking ’em down for Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda’s high school squad, was named the tournament MVP.

You can see a video of Tristyn Maras at the Globe’s website at www.dglobe.com. Here’s a sampling of our fast-paced interview:

QUESTION: How are things going with the Windom Area volleyball outfit this fall?

ANSWER: “We set goals at the beginning of the season, and obviously our first goal of the season was to beat JCC (arch-rival Jackson County Central), which we accomplished. We’re super proud of how hard we worked preparing for that game and during the game — how hard we fought and how we worked together as a team — and we stayed positive on the court no matter what. Obviously we want to get as far as we can in section Playoffs and everything.”

QUESTION: How do you approach your duties at the volleyball net?

ANSWER: “I approach hitting as something that I find very useful for my team. Hitting is definitely something that you can use to score a bunch of different points. You have to be super smart with hitting, too. You have to know the shots that you have and the shots that you’re able to take. You have to know the team that you’re playing against — what their blockers can do, where the open spots are, and be able to make the best shots for your team.”

QUESTION: What’s the best advice you’ve gotten in your sports career?

ANSWER: “I think the most valuable advice that I’ve received in my Athletic career is that, no matter the wins or losses, all you can give is your effort and your attitude. So make sure that you’re giving those at all times on and off the court.”