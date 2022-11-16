The Dream Team under Sun Devil Women’s Basketball head Coach Natasha Adair

Carter Caplan – Director of Basketball Operations

Caplan was the Assistant Director of Basketball Operations at the University of Delaware under Adair. He recalled the moment he found out he would be joining the staff was at the 2022 NCAA Final Four in Minneapolis, when Adair confirmed he would be going with her to Arizona State.

“That was just like a sigh of relief of like, ‘okay, I’m coming to ASU,'” Caplan said. “I’m moving cross country and settling down in Arizona.”

When asked why he wanted to work for Adair again, he said it’s because she is a great leader.

“Coach Adair is such a great role model, a great leader and she cares.” they said. “I’m not saying all my other bosses didn’t care, but I really feel the connection with Coach A and everyone that she’s hired and it makes work fun — it doesn’t feel like work.”

In his position, he focuses more on the behind the scenes of the team, where he helps schedule practices, book travel plans, finalize Scouting videos and reports, coordinate team meals and oversee the team’s managers. His favorite part of the offseason has been building the roster and meeting prospective student athletes.

“We’ve had a lot of great kids. This season’s going to be something special. We built a really, really, really good Squad for this upcoming season and years to come,” he said.

They described the staff as family and said they do everything together.

“It’s great when you can have people that you trust and love. It makes the job so much easier because you know that if you’re having a tough day, they’ll pick you up.”

Outside of basketball work, he enjoys cooking and being a college baseball umpire.