The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission is now accepting entries for the 8th annual art contest

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission has kicked off its eighth annual art contest.

The annual contest celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The art competition is open to all Bexar County residents, with students highly encouraged to participate. Applicants must submit a visual representation of this year’s theme, “Together We Can Be The Dream.”

The contest accepts paintings, photography, computer graphics, and artwork created with colored pencils, markers, and crayons. The winning piece will be used for promotional posters for the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. events on Jan. 16.

“For seven years, our City has celebrated artists from around the city by providing an opportunity for them to showcase their talents to an audience that can only be found at the largest MLK March in the nation,” said Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez. “I’ve seen the Talent that exists in our schools, our senior centers and even the most unexpected of places – and am thrilled to see what art is created this year!”

The deadline for entries is November 14 at 5 pm Contest guidelines and instructions can be found online.

Also on KSAT.com: