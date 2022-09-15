The Downtown Art Walk is Saturday to kick off the Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts

The Arts Center of the Grand Prairie will host a ceramics class for adults today and an art walk in downtown Stuttgart this weekend in preparation for the Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts.

Downtown Art Walk

The Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts Art Walk will be held this Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 am to noon.

“We have about 10 artists that have come together. They will be showing their works and demonstrating their skills in front of select businesses in downtown Stuttgart,” Law said.

The Arts Center will also have a special exhibit next to the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce to highlight its many programs as well as to provide information about the upcoming arts festival.

“Our focus is to get everyone in Stuttgart involved in the arts festival and show the community everything that the Arts Center does and provides for this community,”

Law said.

There will be sidewalk chalk for residents to use and a project community members can contribute to.

“We are hoping that families will come down and visit us at the Chamber to participate,” Law said. “We will have a large Canvas that everybody will have an opportunity to paint a little something on. We will be auctioning that Canvas off to help raise funds for the Arts Center.”

Visual Arts entries

The Grand Prairie Arts Council has announced that entries will be accepted for the Visual Arts Category of the Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts on Friday, Sept. 23, from noon to 5 pm and on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 am to 2 pm All works can be brought to the Arts Center at 108 W. 12th St.

“All you need to do to enter the arts festival is to go online and fill out an application. You bring your art to the center on those two days,” Law said. “If you do not have access to a computer or have not filled out the registration forms, we will have forms there for you to fill out.”

For over six decades, the festival has attracted entries from across the state in both adult and youth divisions.

“The exhibit will be open to the public on Monday, Oct. 3, through Thursday, Oct. 27. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, we will be having the artists’ reception at the Arts Center from 5 to 6:30 pm,” Law said.

Festival entries will be posted on the Arts Center’s website, and guests can also view the works in person.

Artists will pick up their entries on Friday, Oct. 28, or Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 am to 4 pm on both days.

For more information, call the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at 870-673-1781 or email [email protected]

Adult classes

The Arts Center of the Grand Prairie will resume classes for adults and senior citizens this month. Center Director Chuck Law said Ceramics 101 will be held today at 6:30 pm, and Residents can still sign up to participate.

“All you have to do to participate is just either show up, give us a call to let us know you are coming, or go online and register on our website. Tuition for that is $30, and that includes all your materials, etc.,” Law said.

Ceramics 101 will meet for two different sessions. The Arts Center’s Senior Art 65+ class will also recommence soon.