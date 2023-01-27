The Distinctive Gwen Knapp: A breath of fresh air on the golf beat gone too soon | Golf News and Tour Information

Gwen had no tolerance for Barry Bonds, Lance Armstrong, the swimmer Michelle Smith, for those who cheated their way to the medal stand. She had no use for sexists, racists, homophobes, corked-bat users, Ben Wright. When I left The Inquirer I drank Sports Illustrated in 1995, my first story was about Wright, the CBS golf broadcaster who had made crass and homophobic comments to a Reporter with The News Journal in Wilmington, Del., then lied about it on national TV, willing to bury the Reporter to protect his neck. Gwen knew the reporter, Valerie Helmbreck, and paved my way to her. Gwen’s indignation fueled my own. She was looking to right wrongs and stand up for little guys across the world. She loved covering Olympic Games, Winter, Summer and the outrageousness in between.