The Diatribe awarded over $20,000 to support local arts

The Diatribe was one of several West Michigan arts and cultural organizations awarded Grants from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council (MACC).

MACC awarded The Diatribe two Grants this fall totaling $23,444, money that will be used to support the arts in West Michigan. The funds, offered in the form of an operational support grant and a professional/organizational development mini grant, will go towards professional development for the organization’s teaching artists and general operating expenses.

The Diatribe, a nonprofit led by executive director Marcel Price, helps communities use art as a form of self-expression and activism in their neighborhoods. The organization believes art can re-define social and cultural norms and uses its platform to raise awareness for local and national issues.

In 2022, The Diatribe trained 12 new teaching artists through on-the-job learning and familiarization with program curricula.

The Diatribe also recently completed its Grand Rapids-centered 49507 Project. The local initiative saw eight murals planned and completed throughout 49507 neighborhoods. The project used public art as a way to engage young people with their communities to discuss issues of redlining, gentrification and housing discrimination while bringing beauty to the area. Like all Diatribe projects, 49507 focused on people of color and other marginalized groups to help elevate those Voices publicly.

In addition to the 49507 Project, The Diatribe also engages youth in the arts through free summer Poetry programs designed for grades five through 12. The organization also offers Writing to Right Wrong, a nine-week program in partnership with the Fair Housing Center of West Michigan, Poetry Empowered, a 12-week after-school program, and others.

“Investing in our youth is one of the easiest ways we can invest in our community,” Price said. “The financial support we received from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council is poured into Outlets for growth and expression students crave so they may grow up believing in their impact.”

The Diatribe was one of approximately 640 organizations that applied for MACC’s Grants program for the 2023 fiscal year. Other West Michigan grant winners include ArtPrize, the Blandford Nature Center, Dwelling Place of Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital and Wyoming Public Schools.

MACC Grants are provided to organizations committed to ensuring that every citizen and community in Michigan enjoys the civic, economic and educational benefits of arts and culture. Grants are awarded through a peer review process to make sure each application is competitively considered by a panel of in-state and out-of-state arts and culture professionals.