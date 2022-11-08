The Devil’s in the details: Duke field hockey, soccer fall in ACC tournament, men’s golf wins in Bahamas

They say the devil is in the details. But in Durham, the Blue Devils are in the details—and numbers.

1

One and done. Duke field hockey had its ACC Championship hopes come to an end Tuesday at home against No. 8 Wake Forest. The quarter-final matchup resulted in a gut-wrenching 1-0 loss for the Blue Devils, with the game-winning goal scored in the 29th minute by the Demon Deacons. Despite the final score, Duke put up an impressive showing throughout the game. It led 7-6 in total shots taken and 5-4 in penalty corners. One shot on target was saved by each team’s goalie, but Duke keeper Piper Hampsch’s save marks the 207th of her career.

0

Duke men’s soccer headed into ACC Championship play Sunday with a total of zero regular season losses to its name. The Blue Devils earned the No. 1 seed for the tournament due to their Stellar regular season performance, consisting of 11 wins and four draws. This is the first time since 1999 that they went unbeaten through the regular season, and the Accolades kept rolling in. Duke earned the ACC Coastal title after its final regular-season win against Virginia Tech Oct. 28. The team’s ACC Championship dream was short lived, however, following a 2-0 home defeat to No. 8-seed Clemson in the quarter finals.

41

A matched school record and a first-place finish were seized by the men’s golf team last weekend. The Blue Devils won the White Sands Bahamas Invitational with a team score of 41 under par, matching the record they set in 2019 at the Clemson Invitational. All seven players attending the Invitational finished under par, with the highest placing Blue Devil, sophomore Luke Sample, finishing joint-first at 12 under par. In total, Duke golfed 68 birdies—the most of any team present—and three Eagles (the second most of all teams playing) over the course of the three-day tournament. This decisive win marked No. 27 for head Coach Jamie Green.

2

Women’s soccer went into not one, but two overtimes with North Carolina in the ACC Championship semi final Thursday. Although the end result was a 7-6 defeat in penalty kicks, the No. 5-seed Blue Devils fought to the end against the No. 1-seed Tar Heels, keeping the game scoreless for all 110 minutes of play. Adding to Duke’s battle, midfielder Maggie Graham received a red card during the 45th minute, meaning the Blue Devils had to play with 10 players for the rest of the match. The team ended its conference season with two losses. It is now waiting for the selection show to see its ranking for the upcoming NCAA Tournament, starting on Nov. 11.