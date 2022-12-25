The Detroit Lions should be eyeing cornerbacks in the 2023 NFL draft

CHARLOTTE, NC — Free Press sports Writer Dave Birkett looks at Detroit Lions players and coaches who helped their stock or hurt it after their 37-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium:

Three up

WR DJ Chark: The Lions didn’t do a whole lot right Saturday, but Chark continued his hot play with four catches for a season-high 108 yards. Chark was on the receiving end of two of Jared Goff’s three longest passes, a 51-yarder late in the fourth quarter and a 39-yarder on third-and-10 early in the game that he made a great adjustment on. After missing six games early this season with an ankle injury, Chark has given the Lions the deep threat they lacked in the passing game. The Lions will have to think hard about re-signing him this offseason, even with Jameson Williams waiting in the wings.

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark makes a catch over Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn during the first quarter Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Charlotte, NC

DAVE BIRKETT’S GRADES:Straight Fs for defense after awful performance vs. run

SHAWN WINDSOR:Lions’ worst performance of 2022 reminds us rebuilds are hard

TE Shane Zylstra: Zylstra caught touchdown passes Saturday of 3, 7 and 1 yards to account for most of the Lions’ scoring. He finished with five catches for 26 yards, and the Lions tight ends — Zylstra, Brock Wright and James Mitchell — now have seven touchdowns in the eight games since the TJ Hockenson trade. Hockenson is a better singular talent than any tight end on the Lions roster; they made the Pro Bowl with the Minnesota Vikings. But Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson knows how to scheme tight ends open.

