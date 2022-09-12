The Denver Broncos have the 3rd-most salary cap space in the NFL

Even after giving quarterback Russell Wilson a large contract extension, the Denver Broncos still have a healthy salary cap status.

Going into the 2022 NFL season, Denver has $11,560,045 in remaining salary cap space, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. That’s the third-highest total in the NFL, only trailing the Las Vegas Raiders ($16 million) and Cleveland Browns ($37.9 million).

Wilson’s new super contract is actually somewhat of a bargain for the Broncos, and it gives him very team-friendly cap hits through the 2024 season. By the time Wilson’s cap hits begin to surpass $50 million in 2025, other QBs will have been given even larger deals and the NFL’s salary cap will have increased significantly.

The early team-friendly nature of Wilson’s contract has left the team with about $11.56 million in remaining cap space this season. Any unused cap from the 2022 season will roll over and be added to the team’s 2023 total.

Elsewhere in the AFC West, the Los Angeles Chargers have the 14th-most cap space ($6.3 million) and the Kansas City Chiefs have the second-least ($1.6 million). The Atlanta Falcons ($1.5 million) have the least in the NFL.

