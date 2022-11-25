The Definitive 2022 Disc Golf Black Friday Deals Guide

Black Friday is the biggest retail day of the year. There are plenty of great deals on discs, gear, accessories, and other assorted items from today throughout the weekend into Cyber ​​Monday. Below is a list of deals! We will be updating this list throughout the weekend as new deals emerge.

Know of a deal worth adding to the list? Email [email protected]

Disclosure: We have affiliate marketing deals with some of the Merchants below. When you buy certain products via Ultiworld Disc Golf, we receive financial compensation. However, we will always post the best deals we can find, even if we don’t earn commissions on those sales!

DISC MANUFACTURERS

BASKETBALL

ONLINE RETAILERS

BEGINNER SETS

BAGS

Grip : Get big markdowns and free shipping on the most popular Grip-EQ bags all weekend long.

: Get big markdowns and free shipping on the most popular Grip-EQ bags all weekend long. Zuca: Get 20% off any disc golf or backpack cart with code DGH20 plus free shipping on $100+ orders.

SHOES

GLOVES

APPAREL

BOOKS

There are some great disc golf books to check out. Here are some options:

ELECTRONICS

Jabra’s Elite 75 headphones are consistently the top-rated in the bluetooth headphones category. You can get the Elite 75t’s for $79.99 (normally $149.99) and the Elite Active 75t’s — better for running and sports — for $99.99 (normally $179.99).

headphones are consistently the top-rated in the bluetooth headphones category. You can get the Elite 75t’s for $79.99 (normally $149.99) and the Elite Active 75t’s — better for running and sports — for $99.99 (normally $179.99). The new Apple Airpods Pro 2nd Generation headphones are available for $199.00, a great choice for iPhone and Mac users.

headphones are available for $199.00, a great choice for iPhone and Mac users. The Wirecutter’s top wireless headphones — the Anker Space A40s — are on sale for $79.99, a

— are on sale for $79.99, a The JBL Clip 3 wireless bluetooth speaker is waterproof and perfect for the sideline at the fields or the beach, and it’s only $44.95!

wireless bluetooth speaker is waterproof and perfect for the sideline at the fields or the beach, and it’s only $44.95! Portable Bluetooth Speaker: Get the UE Wonderboom 3 for $79.99! It’s the Wirecutter’s top pick for Portable bluetooth speakers.

GENERAL SAVINGS

Save Up to 50% on Amazon : If you are an AmEx cardholder , you could save up to 50% and up to $80 off your purchases by clicking on the Activate Offer button here. You can apply just a single AmEx point to your purchase to save money. If you are Chase cardholder , you could save up to 50% off and up to $30 off your order by clicking on the Activate Offer button here. You may need to apply 100 Chase points to get the offer, depending on your Amazon account.

: If you are an , you could save up to 50% and up to $80 off your purchases by clicking on the Activate Offer button here. You can apply just a single AmEx point to your purchase to save money. If you are , you could save up to 50% off and up to $30 off your order by clicking on the Activate Offer button here. You may need to apply 100 Chase points to get the offer, depending on your Amazon account. Get Cashback With a Rakuten Account : You can get 15% back on purchases from a wide selection of online stores with a Rakuten account during Black Friday. Rakuten shares a portion of their affiliate fees with you when you book through them. You get a check in the mail every three months with your cash back!

: You can get 15% back on purchases from a wide selection of online stores with a Rakuten account during Black Friday. Rakuten shares a portion of their affiliate fees with you when you book through them. You get a check in the mail every three months with your cash back! Wal-Mart: WalMart has huge deals on electronics, games, sporting goods, and more through Cyber ​​Monday.

GIFTS & GAMES