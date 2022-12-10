The ‘Dawgs already have an elite RB with Roderick Robinson II in the 2023 class

Welcome to Gimme 5, a Weekly Q&A where one member of the DawgNation team answers your questions about the Georgia football program. To ask questions, simply check out the DawgNation forum or share your query on the Weekly “Before the Hedges” program and your Submission could be Featured in a future edition of Gimme 5. Jeff Sentell answers this week’s questions, ranging from catching Alabama in the recruiting rankings to transfer Portal targets to flip targets to who might become the next Jalen Carter in Athens.

Did you know the Weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. @Champ 23 from the live YouTube Wednesday “Before the Hedges” program asks: “Does Georgia overtake Alabama for the No. 1 class? Answer: Well, the thinking there has evolved. The recruiting services constantly rerank and reevaluate the recruits in each class. They do it largely after the season and then again after the final All-American game performances and practices are in. There was one such reranking of the 2023 class last week. It affected the 247Sports Composite ranking. Some Georgia commits, like 4-star LB CJ Allen, saw a boost. Allen rose almost 30 spots to zoom inside the nation’s top 100 overall prospects. Alabama’s class saw a few of its rankings dip. The 5-star in-state corner lost a star. The Tide’s 5-star RB dropped down to a 4-star earlier this month. They saw a safety prospect lose his fifth star at the start of the 2022 season. Alabama now has only a pair of 5-star commits in Georgians Caleb Downs (No. 6 overall) and Justice Haynes (No. 30 overall) in the class. The Tide has six players now ranked among the nation’s top 60 recruits. The ‘Dawgs can counter with five among the top 60. Alabama actually has six ranked among the nation’s top 50 recruits. Georgia only has three ranked that highly. Both teams have tremendous top-100 overall depth. Alabama has 10 prospects committed that rank among the nation’s top 100 players. The Bulldogs have nine.

If the Bulldogs check off every remaining potential high-value recruit, they can finish with a score of 319.73 on the 247Sports Composite. That would include the commitments of three more 5-star prospects. I think it is going to be close, but Alabama can also close with a couple of high-profile targets as well. I think the ‘Dawgs might wind up one Top 100 prospect shy of eventually catching Alabama. But that doesn’t matter. The ‘Dawgs are going to be right there with Alabama for the strongest class in the country. We’ve also seen in the past with Alabama dipping into the Portal that Georgia has been evaluating the top guys in the country a little bit better than the Tide has of late. StickDeas from the live Wednesday YouTube “Before the Hedges” program questions:: “Who do you see Emerging or the recruited prospect to become the next Jalen Carter?“ Answer: Well, that’s just a tough deal. Just going to keep it one hundred here, there won’t be another Jalen Carter at Georgia. They don’t make too many prospects like “Breadman” out here in the world.

That’s the same thing that can be said about Jordan Davis and probably even Travon Walker as well. The thing is that all three of those young men were unique prototypes in their own right. Nobody that big as Davis was clocking 4.7s in the 40. Or as big and long as Walker was clocking low 4.5s. We’ve never seen a player hoist an opposing quarter in the SEC Championship Game quite the way Carter did on Saturday. I think the fair and honest answer there is that Georgia is looking for the first Mykel Williams. I think that’s the next “that guy” at Georgia across the defensive line. We’re going to see him develop over the next two seasons as the first Mykel Williams in Athens. And that’s going to be a very good thing. As far as the commitments go on the defensive side, I think Jamaal Jarrett has everything it takes to make his name known as the guy that future prospects will be compared to. He’s just that big and imposing and massive with his 6-foot-5 frame and 340-plus pounds. Everyone from basically every social media platform and DawgNation channel asked: Who is Georgia going to flip down the stretch heading into Early Signing Day and/or can the ‘Dawgs flip Justice Haynes?

