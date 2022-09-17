The Dark Arts at Hogwarts Show is BACK in Universal Orlando!

It’s officially the Halloween season in Universal Studios Orlando!

You can check out Halloween decorations, shop for Halloween merch, and visit Halloween Horror Nights, and one special change is happening in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter!

Watch out — there are Death Eaters in Universal Orlando! As part of the Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle nighttime show in Universal Islands of Adventure, Death Eaters are now appearing in Hogsmeade, along with some spooky green fog.

On select nights from September 16th to October 31st, you can see the Dark Arts at Hogwarts projection show beginning at dusk in Hogsmeade. This show includes projections of Death Eaters, Dementors, Voldemort, and more Evil characters right onto Hogwarts Castle, and it’s set to John Williams’s score. Universal recommends stopping by later in the evening (before the park closes) for the full effect.

