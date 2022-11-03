The Dallas Morning News’ top 20 boys basketball recruits for the Class of 2023

The Dallas Morning News’ high school boys basketball expert Shawn McFarland compiled the top area boys basketball recruits for the Class of 2032. See which players made the cut below.

Player, school Position Height College
Ron Holland, Duncanville F 6-8 Final three of UCLA, Arkansas and Texas
KJ Lewis, Duncanville G 6 to 4 Arizona
Gehrig Normand, Birdville F 6 to 5 Michigan State
Drew Steffe, Frisco Memorial G 6 to 5 Texas Tech
Justin McBride, Plano F 6-7 Oklahoma State
Finley Bizjack, Trophy Club Byron Nelson G 6-3 Butler
Kordellius Jefferson, Arlington Martin G 6-3 Houston
Cameron Barnes, Duncanville F 6-10 Offers from Baylor, Oklahoma State, Memphis
Isaiah Manning, Mansfield Legacy F 6-7 TCU
T’Johnn Brown, Kimball G 5-11 Offer from Murray State
Jadyn Toppin, Faith Family F 6-8 New Mexico
Samson Aleton, Lake Highlands C 6-9 Yale
Matt Reed, iSchool of Lewisville C 6-8 Offers from Missouri, Wyoming, Oral Roberts
Aric Demings, Duncanville G 6-1 Offers from Loyola Marymount, Morgan State, UT Rio Grand Valley
Alex Cotton G 6 to 5 North Texas
Karson Templin, Lovejoy F 6-6 Utah State
Kade Douglas, Lancaster G 6-2 UT-Arlington
David Terrell, Mansfield Summit G 6 to 4 UTEP
MJ Thomas, Denton F 6-7 Offers from Vanderbilt, Sacramento State
Keith Richard, South Oak Cliff G 6-2 Cal State Fullerton

