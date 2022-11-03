The Dallas Morning News’ top 20 boys basketball recruits for the Class of 2023

The Dallas Morning News’ high school boys basketball expert Shawn McFarland compiled the top area boys basketball recruits for the Class of 2032. See which players made the cut below.

Player, school Position Height College Ron Holland, Duncanville F 6-8 Final three of UCLA, Arkansas and Texas KJ Lewis, Duncanville G 6 to 4 Arizona Gehrig Normand, Birdville F 6 to 5 Michigan State Drew Steffe, Frisco Memorial G 6 to 5 Texas Tech Justin McBride, Plano F 6-7 Oklahoma State Finley Bizjack, Trophy Club Byron Nelson G 6-3 Butler Kordellius Jefferson, Arlington Martin G 6-3 Houston Cameron Barnes, Duncanville F 6-10 Offers from Baylor, Oklahoma State, Memphis Isaiah Manning, Mansfield Legacy F 6-7 TCU T’Johnn Brown, Kimball G 5-11 Offer from Murray State Jadyn Toppin, Faith Family F 6-8 New Mexico Samson Aleton, Lake Highlands C 6-9 Yale Matt Reed, iSchool of Lewisville C 6-8 Offers from Missouri, Wyoming, Oral Roberts Aric Demings, Duncanville G 6-1 Offers from Loyola Marymount, Morgan State, UT Rio Grand Valley Alex Cotton G 6 to 5 North Texas Karson Templin, Lovejoy F 6-6 Utah State Kade Douglas, Lancaster G 6-2 UT-Arlington David Terrell, Mansfield Summit G 6 to 4 UTEP MJ Thomas, Denton F 6-7 Offers from Vanderbilt, Sacramento State Keith Richard, South Oak Cliff G 6-2 Cal State Fullerton

