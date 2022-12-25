The Daily Local News All-Area Boys Soccer Teams – PA Prep Live

First Team

Forward

ETHAN PFAU, Great Valley – Big and powerful, Pfau poured in 13 goals this season and was a first team all-league selection. “Ethan possesses one of the most powerful shots I’ve ever seen,” said Patriots head Coach Dave Moffett. “He also had a nose for goal and in close situations and he was excellent in the air. His physical strength made him very difficult to get off the ball.”

MATT LOHR, Downingtown West – A scoring machine, with 51 in the last two seasons, Lohr was the Whippets’ MVP. A four-year starter, he had 26 goals in ’22 (along with nine assists.) “I believe Matt is one of the very best players we have in Southeastern PA for his class,” said West head Coach Joe Sales.

PARKER WYATT, Unionville – The Longhorns’ leading scorer, Wyatt rolled up 19 goals and six assists during his senior campaign. “He created problems for other teams because of his ability to go to the net,” said his Coach Rich Garber. “Parker does an outstanding job creating separation from his opponent to produce scoring opportunities.”

COLLINS ODURO, Phelps School – The top goal scorer in the area, the senior racked up 38 goals in 16 matches, and finished with 78 points. Oduro will attend Indiana University next year. “Our best player is the best player in the area, and one of the top players right now in high school/prep soccer,” said his head Coach Evan Prybutok.

Midfield

JAMES BLAKE, Downingtown East – The runner-up MVP in the Ches-Mont National, Blake earned all-league and All-Southeastern Pennsylvania honors. They led the Cougars with seven goals and seven assists. “He was our quarterback and beyond dangerous,” said East head Coach Tom Creighton.

JJ GUILLAUME, Malvern Prep – A three-year varsity performer, Guillaume is a fearless defender who tackles well. The junior was named to the All-InterAc Second Team, played nearly every minute of every game and notched six assists. “He is poised on the ball with the ability to play dangerous balls behind the back line,” said his Coach Susan Barr.

DANNY McGONAGLE, West Chester Rustin – The Ches-Mont American Player of the Year runner-up, McGonagle registered seven goals and six assists. He was also named to the All-Southeastern Pennsylvania team. “He was easily, at any time, the first or second best player on the field. They helped control and dictate the tempo of the game for us throughout the season,” said his Coach Ryan Castle.

DIEGO RAMIREZ, Conestoga – Perhaps the area’s most proficient midfielder at the Offensive end, Ramirez was named the Pioneers’ Offensive MVP. They finished with 15 goals, which was the best among all players in the accomplished Central League. A junior, Ramirez was a first team all-league pick.

ZACH KILPATRICK, Downingtown West – The junior was West’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 after scoring eight goals and dishing out 13 assists. “He is a player that dominates the midfield and controls the ball very well,” said his Coach Joe Sales. “An extremely crafty player that is very difficult to get the ball from.”

REAGAN PELLETIER, Kennett – A versatile performer who can play a number of positions with equal effect, Pelletier finished with 10 goals and five assists. A senior and team captain, he was a first team all-league pick. “Reagan is a dominant physical player with skill to match,” said Kennett head Coach Kevin Lentz.

Defense

NIKLAUS NOWAK, West Chester East – A senior, Nowak has earned first team All-Ches-Mont honors in all four years of high school. A Lockdown defender, Nowak also had an impact on offense with two goals and three assists.

BRADY COSTIN, Conestoga – The Anchor of a defense that surrendered just 10 goals in 23 outings. A junior, Costin was the Pioneers’ Defensive MVP, and was also a dangerous weapon on offense with three goals and 10 assists. “Brady took all of our team’s direct and corner kicks,” said his Coach Dave Zimmerman.

NICK RICCIARDI, West Chester Henderson – The heart of a Warriors’ defense that allowed just 16 goals in 24 games, and just 12 in 18 regular season matches. In addition, they scored seven goals and had an assist. “Nick is super passionate about the game,” said his Coach Chas Wilson.

JOHN WANNER, Downingtown East – The Anchor of a back line that had 12 shutouts and allowed just 12 goals in 21 outings. They added five goals (including three game-winners) and three assists. “John is an Absolute lock down outside back,” said his Coach Tom Creighton. “He could sky and fly (and) no goals against went through him.”

Goaltender

SETH TURNER, Great Valley – The Ches-Mont American Player of the Year, Turner has been a first team all-league pick for two years. The senior was also named All-State by the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association. “Seth is an amazing athlete who could carry our team at times because of Stellar play in goal,” said his Coach Dave Moffett. “His Incredible reflexes make him a great shop stopper who could take away what looked like a sure goal.”

Second Team

JOAQUIN ALBAN, Malvern Prep, Senior

BRENDAN MILLER, West Chester East, Sr.

EVERETT STEVENS, West Chester Rustin, Sr.

RIKIN RAKESH, Great Valley, Sr.

TOMMY BARAUSKY, Conestoga, Jr.

SAM WALLS, Downingtown West, Sr.

DIEGO TERAN, West Chester Henderson, Sr.

COOPER SEELE, Kenneth, Sr.

NATE DELSANTRO, Coatesville, Sr.

JUSTIN SCHWEITZER, Phelps School, Sr.

ZACHARY MANNICES, Kennett, Sr.

LUIS COLMERAS-BITTAR, Downingtown East, Jr.

PHIN GILL-GORENC, Unionville, Sr.

ADAM SHIRK, Bishop Shanahan, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Avon Grove: John Pepe. Bishop Shanahan: Gavin Domsohn. Church Farm: Joshua Rick. Coatesville: Alex Shultz, Ryder Meinhardt. Conestoga: Westin Fryberger, Peter Miller. Downingtown East: Alex Fedor, Matt Comber. Downingtown West: Alex Ely, Austin Deamer. Great Valley: Ved Law, Miles Duval. Kennett: Wesley Presnell, Bryan Arizmendi. Malvern Prep: Cole Watts, Jimmy Console. Oxford: William Smith. Phelps School: Eliot Beaumale, Damon Keller. Unionville: Liam Martin, Justin Teufel. West Chester East: Matt Houp, Korey Puchalla. West Chester Henderson: Max Teneza, Joe DeAngelis. West Chester Rustin: JJ Jackson, Danny Scaffone.

Coach of the Year

Evan Prybutok, Phelps School: The Lions went 23-2 during the 2022 season, advancing all the way to the PAISSA State Final before falling to Kiski School, 2-1. For the season, Phelps scored 156 goals and conceded just 12. Prybutok managed a Squad that boasted three players who scored at least 19 goals, including senior Collins Oduro (38), Damon Keller (29) and Elliot Beaumale (19). “Plus we removed some of our top players from certain games because of the competitive imbalance,” Prybutok said.