The CW Shares LIV Golf Broadcast Schedule

The CW has set up its broadcast schedule for the first season of LIV Golf. The action starts February 24-26 at Mayakoba’s El Camaleón Golf Course in Mexico and progresses to The Gallery Golf Club in Tucson March 17-19. Orange County National in Orlando hosts a tournament March 31-April 2, then The Grange Golf Club in Australia April 21-23.

Singapore course The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club happens April 28-30 and Cedar Ridge Country Club in Tulsa hosts May 12-14. Trump National Golf Club in Washington hosts May 26-28 and Real Club Valderrama has the action June 30-July 2.

