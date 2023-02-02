The CW Shares LIV Golf Broadcast Schedule

The CW has set up its broadcast schedule for the first season of LIV Golf. The action starts February 24-26 at Mayakoba’s El Camaleón Golf Course in Mexico and progresses to The Gallery Golf Club in Tucson March 17-19. Orange County National in Orlando hosts a tournament March 31-April 2, then The Grange Golf Club in Australia April 21-23.

Singapore course The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club happens April 28-30 and Cedar Ridge Country Club in Tulsa hosts May 12-14. Trump National Golf Club in Washington hosts May 26-28 and Real Club Valderrama has the action June 30-July 2.

London’s Centurion Club hosts July 7-9 and The Old White at The Greenbrier in West Virginia hosts August 4-6.

Things move on to Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey August 11-13, then Rich Harvest Farms in Chicago September 22-24, Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami October 20-22 and Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Saudi Arabia November 3-5.

Broadcasts start at 1 pm ET. Friday rounds are on The CW app and Saturday-Sunday action is on The CW and the app.

LIV Golf is financed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, which has drawn attention to human rights issues in Saudi Arabia.

Players include Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson, Louis Oosthuizen and Graeme McDowell. ■