The CW Network and LIV Golf enter into multi-year agreement

Exclusive US Broadcast Agreement for LIV Golf Will Bring More Professional Golf to Fans, Live on The CW and Streaming on The CW App

Global 14-Event Schedule Begins February 24-26 at Mayakoba in Mexico, Featuring Dustin Johnson, Cam Smith, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia and Others

Agreement Highlights The CW’s Commitment to High-Quality, Diversified Sports and Entertainment Programming

January 19, 2023 (Burbank, CA) — The CW Network (“The CW”) and LIV Golf (“LIV”) announced today they have entered into LIV’s first-ever US broadcast television and streaming agreement. The CW is set to become LIV’s exclusive broadcast partner with a multi-year agreement beginning with the 2023 LIV Golf League season. As LIV’s exclusive broadcast home in the US, The CW Network will air 14 global LIV Golf League live events in 2023 and will stream the events live on The CW App [cwtv.com]. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“Our new partnership between The CW and LIV Golf will deliver a whole new audience and add to the growing worldwide excitement for the league. With CW’s broadcasts and streams, more fans across the country and around the globe can partake in the LIV Golf energy and view its innovative competition that has reimagined the sport for players, fans and the game of golf,” said Dennis Miller, President, The The CW Network. “For The CW, our partnership with LIV Golf marks a significant milestone in our goal to re-engineer the network with quality, diversified programming for our viewers, Advertisers and CW affiliates. This also marks the first time in The CW’s 17-year history that the network is the exclusive broadcast home for live mainstream sports.”

“This is a momentous day for LIV Golf as this partnership is about more than just media rights. The CW’s Nationwide reach as America’s fifth broadcast network, will provide accessibility for our fans and maximum exposure for our Athletes and partners,” said Greg Norman, CEO & Commissioner of LIV Golf. “The CW recognizes the enormous interest in and potential of our league and with their support, more fans will experience the energy and innovative competition that LIV Golf is using to reinvigorate the sport. The CW is a world-class media partner, and we are honored to be joining forces to further bring LIV Golf to life as they stake their claim in professional sports.”

Founded in 2022, LIV Golf’s mission is to modernize and supercharge the game of professional golf through expanded opportunities for players and fans. The new league’s progressive format and tournaments have attracted a star-studded, international field featuring many of the sport’s biggest names including major winners Dustin Johnson, Cam Smith, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia and more.

The 2023 LIV Golf League is set to begin on February 24-26 at the Mayakoba Resort’s El Camaleón course in Mexico. Announced locations to-date also include The Gallery Golf Club in Tucson, Arizona, The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia, Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, Cedar Ridge Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Real Club Valderrama in Spain and The Old White Course at The Greenbrier in White Sulfur Springs, West Virginia. The 2023 LIV Golf League will showcase its innovative new golf format featuring simultaneous team and individual play, with 12 teams competing in a global 14-event schedule for an unprecedented $405 million in prize purses.

“Our new multi-year partnership with The CW will unlock our ability to serve both core golf fans and to reach the casual sports and entertainment Viewer as part of our mission to grow the sport,” said Will Staeger, Chief Media Officer of LIV Golf . “Our innovative product attracts a Younger viewership demographic to the table than the traditional golf fan, and we’re thrilled to be part of The CW’s growth into its new era of sports programming featuring the biggest stars in golf and our industry-leading Storytelling and format.”

LIV Golf’s innovative production coverage, which LIV will continue to produce with its in-house team, will maintain its format and style from the 2022 Invitational season. LIV’s coverage includes a shotgun start, Distinctive live leaderboard, enhanced drone coverage, statistics-driven graphics, and fast-paced coverage featuring nearly twice as many golf shots per hour than traditional golf coverage.

The LIV on-air announce team will see its acclaimed on-air Talent Squad return, with Arlo White leading play-by-play alongside analysts David Feherty and Jerry Foltz in the booth, and Dom Boulet, Su-Ann Heng, and Troy Mullins providing coverage on the course and in feature segments.

Weekend tournaments will air live on Saturdays and Sundays on The CW and The CW App and on Fridays on The CW App. With nearly 90 million downloads to date, The CW App, available for free to consumers on all major platforms, is the fully ad-supported exclusive home to the latest episodes and seasons of The CW’s primetime programming, live streaming of its sports content, and a library of entertaining film and television content for free on-demand viewing.

Below is the current 2023 LIV Golf League schedule. LIV Golf to announce the full 14 tournament schedule for 2023 in the coming weeks.

February 24-26

Mayakoba’s El Camaleón (Mexico)

March 17-19

The Gallery Golf Club (Tucson, Arizona)

April 21-23

The Grange Golf Club (Adelaide, Australia)

April 28-30

The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club (Singapore)

May 12-14

Cedar Ridge Country Club (Tulsa, Oklahoma)

June 30-July 2

Real Club Valderrama (Spain)