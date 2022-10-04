The Cuban Museum of Fine Arts celebrates World Architecture Day

On World Architecture Day, the institution recalled the installation of the exhibition From the Real Museum to the Imagined Museum, which brings together the different visions of five Cuban teams that contribute to reflection while catalyzing the effort to build a Museum of Contemporary Art in Havana ( MAC/La Habana).

On Facebook, the cultural center highlighted the importance of realizing this long-standing aspiration by Cuban artists, managers, curators, institutions, and citizens, while disseminating the flyer made for this exhibition with all the information on this project.

The exhibition features Choy-Leon, U+D Arquitectura, ARO, AD Urbis, H(R)G_Arquitectura, Apropia, and D Cero studios, as well as special guest Felipe Dulzaides, while advocating “the concept that the first museum object is its own architecture, which will play a prominent role in the urban context.”

Moreover, the text Highlights “the plural conception of the projects,” in coherence with current Aesthetic languages, without ignoring the “challenges and controversies” about the architecture of spectacle associated with large museums.

Furthermore, the exhibition aims to show the value of the contemporary art museum Revitalizing the context in which it is located as well as its purpose as a Reservoir of creation, while recognizing the work of the architect and stressing the urgency of giving back to this Discipline its historic place.

jg/aph/mem/lbl