The Crossover: NBA midseason check-in with Zach Lowe

The Crossover welcomes ESPN’s Zach Lowe to discuss Trends at the NBA’s Mathematical midpoint, including the sudden explosion of high-scoring individual games, capped by Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point outing. They also reflect on what they got wrong in the preseason, debate the merits of a Laker trade and ponder the benefits of a midseason tournament. Plus: If you could go back in time and save one team from its worst offseason blunder, what would it be?

The following transcript is an excerpt from The Crossover NBA podcast. Listen to the full Episode on podcast players everywhere or is SI.com.

Beck: I mentioned we’re at the Mathematical midpoint. Just kind of looking back … we all make our Silly preseason predictions and prognostications and rankings and things. And I was looking back at some of mine. I think the one that made me cringe the most was I had Rudy Gobert as my preseason defensive player of the year. Um, probably not gonna happen.

