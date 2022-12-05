The Critical Communications Review – Hytera Works with Indonesian Masters Golf Tournament 2022 as Technology Sponsor

Lte | 2022-12-05

Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, is proud to work with the BNI Indonesian Masters Golf Tournament 2022 and facilitate a smooth and safe event with its latest Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC ) solution. Hytera works with its local partner Harrisma to deploy the equipment and train users.

The PoC solution spearheads the operation, streamlining communications and coordination within and between work teams. The event security guards, Organizer staff, technical support, referees, and officials are equipped with Hytera’s PoC radios, which enable group calls by teams or functions across the golf courses, event facilities, and the city. The solution supports the Organizer to ensure an impeccable experience for both the players and fans.

The BNI Indonesian Masters 2022 stands out as the Flagship tournament of the Asian Golf Tour, featuring a total Prize pool of US$1,500,000, doubling what was offered in 2019. Several famous players have already been confirmed for the event, including Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger , Anirban Lahiri, Poom Saksansin, and Jazz Janewattananond.

“We are determined to make this tournament the biggest and best we’ve hosted, a truly memorable experience,” said Merry Kwan, project director of the tournament. “It’s crucial that all of our team members are in sync and running the event flawlessly. Hytera radios are working beyond our expectations, and we are very impressed.”

This is the fourth time for Hytera to be the communications solution provider and Sponsor to the Indonesian Masters Golf Tournament, a major event in the region and a Fantastic opportunity for the world to view and experience Indonesia, a diverse Nation Blessed with natural beauty and deep heritage.