The Cowboys officially hold the 26th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys saw their season end on Sunday night and as a result they are now in total and complete offseason mode. Again. Sigh.

At some point the immediate emotions from the conference championship drought continuing will fade, and we will fall into our usual offseason mode of operation. The first thing to tend to will be free agency as far as players on the Cowboys and ones we would like to see join the roster, but before we know it the 2023 NFL Draft will be here.

As they finished shy of the final four the Cowboys will pick before the final four Picks of the first round. They officially hold the 26th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Keep in mind that the Miami Dolphins forfeited their selection in the draft this year, which elevates the Cowboys one spot in a technical sense. The important part is that Dallas currently holds the 26th pick, although what they decide to do with it is obviously up to them.

We will discuss this at great length in the coming months, but right now it is fair to say that the Cowboys have needs at places like cornerback and wide receiver. It goes without saying that 26th is a ways back so the board will hopefully fall a certain way for them.

Here are the last 10 players taken with the 26th overall pick (team who took him):

We will see who the Cowboys wind up selecting.