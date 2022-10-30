The COVID candy chute became a trick-or-treat hit

The COVID candy chute became a trick-or-treat hit

I was putting the finishing touches on my Halloween display when a neighbor from up the street posed a question that I had already been asking myself, one that even at this late date I still don’t have an answer to.

“You breaking out the chute again this year?”

Trick or treat:Here’s when trick-or-treating is planned around Greater Columbus this Halloween season

I am fortunate, I concede, to lead the largely comfortable life that allows me to contemplate such goofy questions for entirely too long.

But I can turn almost anything into an existential dilemma. Just ask my psychologist.

Columbus Dispatch Metro columnist Theodore Decker

Case in point: the Halloween candy conveyance conundrum.

You have to understand, I’m Bonkers for Halloween. For the past few years, once my own kids passed trick-or-treating age, I have sworn to downsize the Halloween decorations. Yet every year they increase.

Since there isn’t much wiggle room in the family budget for store-bought, 12-foot-tall skeletons, many of my decorations are coddled together in a DIY fashion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button