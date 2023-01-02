The courses our staff can’t wait to play in 2023

From left to right: Landmand GC, TPC Scottsdale and Chambers Bay. Getty Images

New year, new golf goals.

Here at GOLF.com, we’re just as excited as you are to get out and go play. Below, 11 of our staffers share the course they’re most excited to take it up on in 2023.

***

Jessica Marksbury, Senior Editor: I’m super excited to have a second crack at TPC Scottsdale, which, as it turns out, is happening next week! On January 11th, the course is hosting WM Phoenix Open Media Day. The last time I played was in 2018. When I got to the tee on No. 16, the grandstands were up, the pressure was on, and … I missed the green left. Duh! This year, the hype for the WM couldn’t be bigger. The Super Bowl will be in town and the newly-elevated WM will likely boast its strongest field ever. I couldn’t be more excited for my upcoming preview.

Jack Hirsh, Assistant Editor: In 2021, I was lucky enough to play in the Oregon State Amateur at Bandon Dunes. If I was going to pick one spot to play a state championship during my short time in the Beaver state, that was the place. There are five courses currently at the resort (all are in our Top 100 list) and two par-3 courses and the tournament was hosted at Bandon Trails. Unfortunately, given the tournament, the only other course besides Trails I got to play was the 13-hole par-3 course, Bandon Preserve (which is one of the best short courses in the world). Alas, I don’t currently have any plans to get back to the South Oregon coast, but getting back to play the other four tracks will be a goal of mine every year until it happens.

Sean Zak, Senior Editor: Zablocki Park Golf Course in Milwaukee. We’re on the mend after shoulder surgery and won’t be hitting any full swing shots for a while. If I’m hitting 100% wedges on this little pitch and putt in April, I’ll be thrilled.

Connor Federico, video producer and editor: The Lido! This summer, GOLF.com was the first to show the golf world how close Dream Golf is to finishing this revolutionary project. Thanks to unprecedented tech and deep archives, the lost Golden Age Marvel will make its 21stSt century debut in Wisconsin this spring. As a guest at Sand Valley Resort in the summer of 2023, Golfers will have a chance to walk this historic masterpiece. If I were you, I’d make sure that you’re one of them. I’m certainly hoping to be.

Josh Berhow, managing editor: I’m with Connor. I can’t wait to check out the Lido, and for that matter Sand Valley (which I still haven’t visited). I’m just a few hours drive away and hear from everyone it’s worth the hype. I’ll officially add it to the to-do list for 2023. (And you should too. I’ll see you there!)

James Colgan, Assistant Editor: As an indecisive king, I’ll go ahead and Volunteer two. First, I’ll pick Lahinch in Ireland, which easily owns the title of the most charming public access course I’ve seen but not played. And second, I’ll volunteer a route significantly closer to home: Inness, the new nine-holer in Upstate New York that’s already being hyped as the Northeast successor to Sweetens Cove.

Jonathan Wall, equipment editor: I actually checked off bucket list course numero uno this year (Cypress Point), so I’m playing with house money in ’23. I’ve been hearing a lot of great things about Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club outside of Austin, Texas, and hope to make a trip down there at some point to see if it lives up to the hype. The Texas Hill Country is a magical place.

All those dream rounds on the Old Course at St. Andrews?

Sean Zak





Ryan Barath, Senior Editor: Since this is all about the bucket list, the one place I want to play golf more than ever is over in Scotland at the Old Course. I’ve never had the chance to travel Overseas to play and after seeing 4 days of golf in St Andrews this year for The Open, I’d be happy to wait in line for days to get the chance to walk those historic fairways. If we’re looking to stay a little closer to home, I want my next Adventure to be at Landmand Golf Club to check out the newest design from King Collins Golf.

Nick Piastowski, Senior Editor: I’m going to cheat here and go with three, though there’s a reason — Landmand Golf Club, in Homer, Neb.; Lost Rail Golf Club, in Gretna, Neb.; and CapRock Ranch, in Valentine, Neb. Yes, all three are in Nebraska, where I lived after college. And all three have opened just recently. And all three look fantastic. I’m thinking a tour of all ’em, with Runza lunches in the car.

An aerial view of the 17th and 18th at Landmand GC.

Tim Reilly, commerce/social media director: I was filled with Envy after seeing the photos and videos our James Colgan came back with from his Trek to Chambers Bay this year. The course has gone from a punching bag to being on my bucket list in a few short years. It’s a good 3,000 miles from my Long Island home, but my wife recently mentioned Seattle as a trip she’d like to take in 2023. If that comes to fruition, a pit stop at Chambers will be made.

Alan Bastable, executive editor: I keep hearing great things about a newcomer to the Irish golf scene: St. Patrick’s Links, a Tom Doak design in County Donegal. The course still needs “to age,” I’m told, but the land is heaving and windswept and stunning. If my prose doesn’t excite you, these photos will.

Oh, and if you have an open spot in your Fishers Island make time I’m free. Keep an eye out for this same reminder next year.