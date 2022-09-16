The Countdown To The New NBA Season Continues

It’s been a long few months for fans of the NBA.

Obviously, there has been plenty to keep everyone busy, between the Summer League games, all the various trade rumors, the EuroBasket tournament, and more.

But all of those things have only made the wait for the new 2022-23 season even harder.

The wait isn’t much longer.

The NBA season starts in 33 days.

NBA preseason starts in 15 days.

NBA training camps start in less than 2 weeks. It’s almost showtime. 🍿 — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) September 15, 2022

Ben Stinar summed up where things stand right now: 33 days until the new NBA season starts, with the preseason in just 15 days.

NBA training camp is less than two weeks away which means that, in the words of Stinar, “it’s almost showtime.”

There is so much to pay attention to in the new season so you better get your popcorn ready.

NBA Madness Begins

Every NBA season is a lot of fun and contains tons of excitement, but the 2022-23 season might have even more than usual

People will be closely watching Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets following the rough and chaotic offseason they had.

Others will have their eyes glued to the Los Angeles Clippers now that Kawhi Leonard is back with that crew.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, featuring Donovan Mitchell, will receive tons of attention, as will the Minnesota Timberwolves with Rudy Gobert.

Other teams, like the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, and Portland Trail Blazers, will also attract many curious (and cautiously optimistic) fans.

Of course, the future of the Golden State Warriors will also be a point of interest as they attempt to win back-to-back championships.

All in all, there are so many storylines to be aware of moving into the new season.

Ideally, the games would be starting tonight, but at least we don’t have to wait too much longer.