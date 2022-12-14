The costs of interventions for type 2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension and cardiovascular disease in South Africa – a systematic literature review | BMC Public Health

Our initial PubMed® and Web of Science search identified 600, 1,172 and 1,466 publications for T2DM, HT and CVD, respectively, and a further 82, 43, and 18 papers after the manual review (Fig. 1). Of 682, 1,210, and 1,479 articles, 68, 52, and 54 were excluded after full-text assessment, primarily because the publications were non-South African or had no cost or primary cost data.

Fig. 1

Ten, twelve, and seventeen publications, a total of 29 publications, published between 1996 and 2019, met our inclusion criteria [29,30,31,32,33,34,35,36,37,38,39,40,41,42,43,44,45,46,47,48,49,50,51,52,53,54,55,56,57]. Of the included papers, two were Master’s theses [37, 38]11 reported private-sector costs only [29, 31,32,33, 38, 44, 49, 50, 55,56,57]and 57% used an ingredients-based costing approach [29,30,31,32, 34,35,36, 38,39,40,41, 46,47,48, 50, 52, 54]. Study design varied across the publications, with just over a third modeling studies [32, 34,35,36, 38, 45, 48, 50, 53,54,55]6 retrospective analyses [29, 33, 37, 40, 44, 51]4 pharmacoeconomic analyses [31, 44, 49, 57]and 2 cost of illness studies [39, 52] (Table 1). Detailed results, including cost results by paper, can be found in Additional file 3, while Additional file 4 shows the CHEERS checklist per item for all included publications.

Table 1 Summary of publications included

The included publications comprised 11 intervention groupings (Fig. 2). The number and reporting quality of publications increased over time, with 52% of papers rated as having good reporting quality (Table 1) [29, 31, 36,37,38, 42, 45, 46, 48, 50,51,52,53, 56, 57].

Fig. 2 Number of papers by year of publication and intervention category

The number of papers published over time for T2DM and its related complications spiked in 2014 and 2019 [36,37,38,39,40,41,42,43]. The most documented T2DM complications were ophthalmic and renal disease, reported by 5 and 3 papers, respectively [36, 39,40,41,42]. 17 papers reported the costs of treating CVD, 41% reporting private sector costs only [33, 34, 36, 39, 40, 44, 47,48,49,50,51,52,53,54,55,56,57]. The number of CVD papers increased significantly from the 1990s to the 2010s, with the most costed CVDs being stroke and heart disease, reported by 11 and 9 publications, respectively [33, 34, 36, 39, 44, 48,49,50,51,52,53,54,55,56].

Eight papers reported the costs of monitoring and managing HT, with 50% of them using a private-sector provider perspective [29,30,31,32,33,34,35,36]. 75% of the identified papers reported the costs of antihypertensive drugs only, suggesting that they may be the main cost driver for managing HT [29,30,31,32,33, 35]. Private sector drug costs were in the range of $8 – $85 ppm [29, 31,32,33].Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors were 40% cheaper than angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) which were just under a quarter of the cost of angiotensin II receptor antagonists in the private sector [31, 33]. Fixed-dose combinations of an ACE inhibitor and a thiazide-like diuretic were more expensive than an ACE inhibitor alone, with the cost increasing with the addition of lipid-lowering drugs or a calcium channel blocker [32, 33]. Only one publication considered the lifetime costs of treating HT, estimated at approximately $1,860 [34].

For hypertensive drugs prescribed in the public sector, a 1998 publication reported the average cost of the most frequently prescribed drugs (diuretics, centrally acting agents and beta-blockers) at the last visit per month to be $2·34 per person (down from $3 ·09 at the first visit) [29]. A 2015 publication estimated the average cost of 3 commonly prescribed-hypertensive drugs (a channel blocker, a diuretic, and an ACE inhibitor) to be $7·96 ppy, almost a third of the cost reported by the 1998 paper [35]. The differences between these 2 public sector publications were in the type and distribution of hypertensive drugs and the sources of the costs. The cost of public-sector ACE inhibitors was 36% cheaper than the cost identified for the private sector.

Recently, there has been an increase in papers reporting costs of treatment of T2DM and its complications. For the treatment of T2DM, only one paper reported private-sector cost estimates at $630 and $523 ppy under a capitation model and usual practice, respectively [38]. In the public sector, annual T2DM drug costs ranged between $57 and $186 per year [36]. The average cost of ACE inhibitors for hypertensive diabetic patients was slightly higher than for people with HT only [36]. Publications reported general costs of T2DM management of $77, $116, and $455 ppy, including some or all of the following items: labs, staff, consumables, equipment, and hospitalization [6, 37, 39]. One of the publications found that, in 2018, oral antidiabetic drugs and Insulin were major cost drivers accounting for 33% of total annual direct costs of managing diagnosed T2DM [39].

Six publications reported the costs of diabetes-related complications, including hyperglycaemic emergencies, amputation, and eye, kidney, neurological, and peripheral vascular disease, all using a public sector perspective [36, 37, 39, 40, 42, 43].

Treatment of diabetes-related renal disease was reported by 3 papers published in 2014 and 2019 [36, 39, 40]. One paper estimated the general costs of diabetes-related renal disease to be $3,585 ppy, included drugs, labs, and hospitalization costs, and was almost double the estimated cost of renal disease for non-diabetic patients [40]. Another paper reported a ppy cost of $14,635 for 3 sessions of haemodialysis per week [36] while a third publication reported a ppy cost of $25,193 [39] for 2 sessions per week [39]. The inclusion of the cost of Dialysis in 2 out of 3 of these papers may suggest that Dialysis is a major cost driver for renal disease.

The cost of diabetes-related eye conditions was reported by 4 publications, of which 3 took a public sector perspective, and one did not state a perspective [36, 40,41,42]. Costs for screening for diabetic retinopathy were reported by 2 publications ($6·07 and $20 per person screened) with differences in screening mechanism and cost components included [41, 42]. The cost of treatment of diabetic retinopathy ppy was estimated at $55 by one paper [36]while another reported a per person cost of $132 for laser treatment of retinopathy and $169 for cataracts [42]. Another publication compared the annual cost of treating ophthalmic disease in people with diabetes ($3,150) to treating ophthalmic disease in people without ($1,146) [40].

We found 3 papers reporting peripheral artery disease and diabetic neuropathy costs, with 2 estimating amputation costs, suggesting that amputation may be a cost driver for this category of diabetes-related complications [36, 39, 40]. One paper estimated a cost of amputation of $1,936 (including below-the-knee prosthesis), while another estimated the costs of minor and major amputation to be $1,656 and $3,379, respectively [36, 39]. The third publication found that the cost of treating peripheral vascular disease in patients with diabetes was 13% higher than those without [40].

We identified 3 papers for other diabetes complications: $866 per admission for hyperglycaemic emergency admissions; $224 per year for drugs, labs, doctor consultations and emergency room visits; and costs ranging from $2,533 to $5,125 for treatment of cerebrovascular disease, Neurological disease or CVD for patients with diabetes compared to costs for patients without diabetes which were between 10% and 37% cheaper [37, 40, 43].

Four papers reported the cost of treating hyperlipidaemia, and monthly costs for lipid-lowering drugs ranged from $2·58 – $33 in the public sector and $17 – $44 in the private sector [32, 36, 44, 45]. One paper reported public sector costs of Labs and physician visits associated with hyperlipidaemia at $24 ppy [36].

The costs of CVD screening and secondary prevention were reported in 4 papers, all using a public sector perspective [35, 46,47,48]. One article compared paper- ($1·97 per person screened) to mobile phone-based ($1.01 per person screened) screening, while another considered Integrating NCD to existing HIV screening, which costs an additional $4 per person screened [35, 46]. Drug costs for secondary prevention of CVD ranged between $24 and $54, with a fixed-dose combination pill estimated to cost $161 ppm [47, 48].

Eleven papers reported the cost of stroke and/or TIA, with 4 published in 2019 alone [34, 36, 39, 44, 48,49,50,51,52,53,54]. The costs of stroke treatment ranged between $1,359 – $3,521 ppy or event in the public sector, with hospitalization costs ranging from $1,288 to $2,008 ppy. Private sector costs for the first stroke event were at least double the upper limit of the public sector cost range [44, 49]. One publication found that the biggest cost driver for acute stroke care was length of hospital stay [51]. This contribution of hospitalization costs to the treatment of stroke was validated by two other publications which separated hospital costs from Diagnostics and outpatient care costs [48, 52].

For treatment of (CHD) and MI, we identified 9 papers, 6 of them also reporting costs of stroke and/or TIA [33, 34, 36, 39, 44, 48,49,50,51,52,53,54,55,56]. Five of the publications reported only private sector costs [33, 44, 49, 55, 56]. Public sector drug costs ranged from $0.91 for aspirin to $114 for ACE inhibitors [36]. Also, in the public sector, treatment for non-MI heart disease ranged from $427 to $2,329 ppy and included drugs and hospitalization, while the cost of MI was reported by 3 papers: $967 per event, $1,077 and $427 ppy [34, 36, 39, 48]. Private sector costs ranged from $1,292 per event for the hospitalization costs of CHD, to $23,792 per event for angina pectoris associated costs and up to $33,662 per event for MI [44, 49, 55]. Costs generally increased with an increase in cost components, and notable increases were observed when hospitalization costs were included [34, 36, 44, 48, 55, 56]. For publications that reported hospitalization costs separately for MI and CHD, these ranged from $993 to $2,121 per event or ppy [36, 55].

Four papers reported on the costs of treatment of other CVDs, most of which were in the private sector [44, 47, 50, 57]. Public sector mean costs for inpatient and emergency care for patients on Warfarin were estimated to be between $1,410 ppm and $160 for outpatient care [47]. The authors of this publication found that patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation accounted for the largest proportion of these costs because of their patient admission costs and additional blood tests. In the private sector, treatment of CVD complications and adverse events were between $1,250 and $2,781 ppy, with costs varying according to their drug therapy before getting the complication, with patients on Warfarin attracting the highest costs [50, 57]. Costs increased significantly when hospitalization costs were included [44, 47, 50]. One publication compared outpatient to inpatient and emergency care and estimated mean ppm costs of $160 and $1,140, ​​respectively [47].