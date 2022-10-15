The complete 2022-23 Colorado men’s basketball roster

The more I examine the Colorado men’s basketball roster, the more optimistic I become about the 2022-23 season.

Losing Evan Battey, Jabari Walker and Elijah Parquet is of course tough, but the Buffs are still bringing back several contributing players with some real experience now. Head Coach Tad Boyle was also able to bring in a trio of talented transfers who should get some minutes.

The Buffs have an exhibition at the CU Events Center against Nebraska on Oct. 30 before they host UC Riverside for the season opener on Nov. 7. Their complete schedule can be found here.

Here’s who will be taking the court for Colorado this season: