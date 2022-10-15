The complete 2022-23 Colorado men’s basketball roster

The more I examine the Colorado men’s basketball roster, the more optimistic I become about the 2022-23 season.

Losing Evan Battey, Jabari Walker and Elijah Parquet is of course tough, but the Buffs are still bringing back several contributing players with some real experience now. Head Coach Tad Boyle was also able to bring in a trio of talented transfers who should get some minutes.

The Buffs have an exhibition at the CU Events Center against Nebraska on Oct. 30 before they host UC Riverside for the season opener on Nov. 7. Their complete schedule can be found here.

Here’s who will be taking the court for Colorado this season:

Feb 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Luke O’Brien (0) and guard Nique Clifford (32) celebrate in the first half against the Oregon State Beavers at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 1, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Julian Hammond III (1) and UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) reach for the ball in the second half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 20, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard KJ Simpson (2) passes the ball away from USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) and forward Max Agbonkpolo (23) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 18, 2022; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Yale Bulldogs guard Jalen Gabbidon (0) shoots against Purdue Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) during the first half in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Northwest Florida State’s Jaylon McDaniel (5) and Indian Hills’ J’Vonne Hadley (13) battle for the ball during the second round of the NJCAA Men’s Div I Basketball Tournament Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the Sports Arena. NW Florida State defeated Indian Hills 65-64.
Hut 031822 Nw Florida Indian Hills 07

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MARCH 12: Ethan Wright #14 of the Princeton Tigers and Sarju Patel #13 of the Cornell Big Red fight for a rebound in the second half of the Ivy League Basketball Tournament Semifinals game at Lavietes Pavilion on March 12, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rachel O’Driscoll/Getty Images)

Feb 12, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; General welcome sign at the CU Events Center before the game between the Utah Utes against the Colorado Buffaloes. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 10, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Tristan da Silva (23) reacts after dunking against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Enderlin High School’s Joe Hurlburt goes up for a dunk during a Purdue Men’s Basketball Elite Camp, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at the Cordova Recreational Sports Center in West Lafayette.
Purdue Men S Elite Basketball Camp

Feb 3, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Chip performs along the student section during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 30, 2019; Boulder, CO, USA; General view of Colorado Buffaloes basketballs before the game against the Sacramento State Hornets at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 17, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears guard Makale Foreman (10) looks to shoot over Colorado Buffaloes guard Nique Clifford (32) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 15, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes center Lawson Lovering (34) dunks over Arizona State Sun Devils forward Jalen Graham (2) during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 26, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes fans during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 22, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes student fans cheer in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button