The Commodores begin the post-Pippen era with the start of preseason practice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Over the past two seasons, Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr. scored more points and took more free throws than any player in the SEC. Now with Pippen having moved on to the NBA as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, the Commodores and Coach Jerry Stackhouse must find a way to restructure their offense without a clear alpha dog.

Four ‘Dores have averaged double figures at some point in college — Jordan Wright, Liam Robbins, Ezra Manjon and Emmanuel Ansong. But only Wright and Robbins have done so at the high-major level, and Robbins did not show his form from two years ago at Minnesota in his first season on West End as he recovered from a foot injury.

Whether Vanderbilt can put an efficient offense on the court without Pippen remains to be seen, but it will unquestionably look different.

“It’s definitely gonna be really different without Pip,” said the senior center Quentin Millora-Brown. “They brought a lot of scoring, but I think that we got some good pieces that are coming in. We have Ezra, who can really distribute the ball really well. We’ve got Noah (Shelby), who can really shoot the ball . We’ve got dudes who are gonna come in, and we’re all just gonna fill in those gaps that were created when Scotty left. But I think we’re gonna have a really good team this year too.”

Stackhouse said earlier in September that Vanderbilt’s lack of a ball-dominant Perimeter player will yield an offense more so centered around ball and body movement. Early last season, weakness in those areas created problems for the Commodores’ offense. As the season continued, however, Pippen led an NCAA Tournament-caliber caliber team when Stackhouse had a healthy roster.

Although Vanderbilt will get its points through different means this season, Stackhouse said he has not revamped the way this year’s team will play offense.

“We haven’t changed our sets or anything like that,” Stackhouse said. “Still running most of the stuff that we run. Of course every year we’re gonna add some things, add some different little wrinkles to try to account for the personnel, take advantage of our personnel. The ball is just moving quickly and a little bit more. … We just don’t want the ball to stick.”

Robbins resurgence?

When Robbins made his Vanderbilt debut last season at Kentucky on Feb. 2, they came up only 18 days short of missing a full calendar year of live basketball. That Rust showed, as did Robbins’ inability to play big minutes early on as he continued to build stamina.

Averages of 6.8 points per game, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks represented a decrease across the board from Robbins’ 2020-21 campaign at Minnesota, when he averaged 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks. Robbins struggled during the Commodores’ tour of France and Italy in August, but Stackhouse indicated that he likes what he has seen since school started.

“He’s been having some really good practices,” Stackhouse said. “He’s shooting the ball better. I think it was tough. He had some good looks that he didn’t knock down last year, but I think he has been this summer really working on the shot.”

In addition to the outside shooting, Stackhouse said Robbins can play more of a role this year as a passer out of the post while facing up. Vanderbilt will likely ask Robbins to play significantly more than the 18.4 minutes per game he saw on the court last season now that the 7-footer is healthy.

“Last year, we asked him to come back against Kentucky in SEC play,” Millora-Brown said of Robbins. “His conditioning wasn’t what it could have been after being off for a whole year. So I think that him being in better shape this year, he’ll be able to run the floor a lot better, he’ll be able to hit those shots when he gets tired a little better. I think that just overall he has got a whole lot more in his tank to give us this year.”

Freshman focus

All five freshmen — Malik Dia, Lee Dort, Paul Lewis, Noah Shelby and Colin Smith — should at least fight for playing time. But Smith looks like the early standout after starting during the trip to Europe as Myles Stute missed out due to a minor injury.

A 4-star recruit from Dallas who played his final season of high school basketball at Chandler (Ariz.) Compass Prep, Smith primarily projects as a power forward in college at a listed 6-foot-8, 210 pounds. But he can and very likely will spend time at small forward as well with the Commodores boasting a roster full of quality frontcourt players as Wright slides down to shooting guard at times.

“I love his game,” Wright said of Smith. “He’s a really good guy, great for the Locker room. He has really been impressive in these practices and throughout the entire summer and in Italy as well. He can do a little bit of everything. He can handle the ball, he can shoot the ball, rebound, defend. Versatility is a key to the game right now.”

Trainer’s room

As a program notoriously hit hard by injuries in each of the last four seasons, Vanderbilt finds itself in the unusual position of nursing no significant ailments. Freshman forward Malik Dia has recovered from a stress fracture that forced him to miss much of the summer, and no other Scholarship players are limited to start preseason practice. Walk-on guard Graham Calton is the Lone player who is not healthy, as Stackhouse said the Charlotte native has a back issue.

“It’s nothing we want to try to talk about too much,” Stackhouse said. “We’re just glad to have everybody moving freely.”