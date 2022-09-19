The Combined Value Of All 29 NBA Teams In 1998 Was $6 Billion, Michael Jordan Had A $10 Billion Estimated Impact On The US Economy In The Same Year

The Combined Value Of All 29 NBA Teams In 1998 Was $6 Billion, Michael Jordan Had A $10 Billion Estimated Impact On The US Economy In The Same Year

The NBA was on the verge of bankruptcy in the late 1970s. But it was saved by the epic rivalry of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. The rivalry helped the league stand back on its feet and think about increasing its popularity.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button